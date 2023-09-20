Google finally rolls out the new Fitbit app to everyone
Google teased the release of the redesigned Fitbit app for a while now, but didn’t really provide an ETA to those using Fitbit wearable devices. Early this week, Google revealed that the redesigned Fitbit app is finally making its way to all users all over the globe.
Featuring a simplified look and better organization of its tabs, the new Fitbit app promises to bring users the health and wellness information they need front and center, which is exactly what we’ve been wanting all this time.
The redesigned Fitbit app comes with charts that include relevant and easy-to-understand information about metrics and highlight patterns. To learn more about a specific metric, you can tap on it to see what it means for your health and wellness.
Furthermore, the app now accurately tracks walks, runs and hikes even without wearing a Fitbit device or Google Pixel Watch. You’ll just need to connect your phone to the Fitbit app to automatically track steps or exercises directly from the Today screen.
The new Coach tab now provides users with a database of workouts, which can be filtered based on workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor and more. On top of that, those who pay for Fitbit Premium will be getting even more content, including HIIT classes, dance cardio classes, as well as workouts from Alo Moves and Tone It Up.
Last but not least, new and improved privacy controls have been added to allow users to control what’s saved and shared. Additionally, Google says that your Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads and will be kept separate from this specific data.
Featuring a simplified look and better organization of its tabs, the new Fitbit app promises to bring users the health and wellness information they need front and center, which is exactly what we’ve been wanting all this time.
Along with the release announcement, Google also highlighted some of the most important changes included in the new version of the Fitbit app. For starters, users can now customize what stats they want to see by tapping edit at the top of the Today tab. Also, they can choose their focus based on personal goals and see the stats that are most important.
The redesigned Fitbit app comes with charts that include relevant and easy-to-understand information about metrics and highlight patterns. To learn more about a specific metric, you can tap on it to see what it means for your health and wellness.
Furthermore, the app now accurately tracks walks, runs and hikes even without wearing a Fitbit device or Google Pixel Watch. You’ll just need to connect your phone to the Fitbit app to automatically track steps or exercises directly from the Today screen.
The new Coach tab now provides users with a database of workouts, which can be filtered based on workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor and more. On top of that, those who pay for Fitbit Premium will be getting even more content, including HIIT classes, dance cardio classes, as well as workouts from Alo Moves and Tone It Up.
Last but not least, new and improved privacy controls have been added to allow users to control what’s saved and shared. Additionally, Google says that your Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads and will be kept separate from this specific data.
Things that are NOT allowed: