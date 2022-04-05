 Google Maps soon will add traffic lights, stop signs, and other new features - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Android Software updates Google

Google Maps soon will add traffic lights, stop signs, and other new features

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google Maps soon will add traffic lights, stop signs, and other new features
Google Maps continues to get better as new features get added. Today, Google announced some new updates that are coming to the Maps app that will make getting behind the wheel a more pleasurable task. For example, Google is now including toll information on the app so you can decide whether to take a toll road or a regular non-toll road.

Once this feature rolls out, even before Google Maps starts to lead you on your journey, you'll know how much in tolls you will have to pay before you get to your final destination. Google says that the info comes from local tolling authorities. Google says that to get the estimated toll, "We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you'll be crossing it."

Google will now compute the amount of your tolls before you start off on your journey


If the only tolls you like are toll-house cookies, Google makes it known that Google Maps will give you an option to choose toll-free roads. And tapping on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the directions screen will allow you to choose your route options including the one that will "avoid tolls."

Starting this month, toll prices will start to appear on the iOS and Android versions of Maps for 2,000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia. Google will add more countries to this list soon.

Driving for the first time on a road could be scary, and even more so when making this trip at night. To combat the jitters, Google is adding what it calls "rich new details" to the mapping app including traffic lights and stop signs. Also being added are building outlines and areas of interest.

In certain cities, roads will now show their shape, width, medians and islands all to make it easier for the driver to understand where he is. It also reduces the chances of the driver having to slam on the brakes to avoid driving past a turn or making a last-second lane change. These more precise navigation features will be rolling out on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and CarPlay in selected countries very soon.

Google is improving certain Maps features on iOS


Google is working on making Google Maps easier to access on iOS. A pinned trip widget will allow you to access trips you've pinned on your "Go" tab in the Google Maps app. The widget shows your arrival times, next departure using mass transit and it will even suggest a route if you're driving. And the current Google Maps search widget for iOS is being reduced in size so that you are just one tap away from navigating to your favorite places.

To get the new widgets, make sure that you are running the latest version of Google Maps on your iOS device. Additionally, in a few weeks, you'll be able to tap on the Google Maps shortcut in the Apple Watch app and navigation will begin promptly on the timepiece. And with the "Take me home" complication added to your Apple Watch, tap on it and you will get directions that will indeed take you home."

In the coming months, Google Maps will be integrated directly into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app on iOS. Once you've set up all of the necessary shortcuts, you can say "Hey Siri, get directions" or "Hey Siri, search in Google Maps" to receive information from the mapping and navigation app. This feature will surface in the coming months with enhanced Siri search functionality coming during the upcoming summer.

Google has expanded Google Maps beyond trip navigation. Besides the latter, the app also gives you suggestions about where to stay, where to eat, and what to do when you reach your destination.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple to kick off WWDC 2022 on June 6th with virtual look at iOS 16, more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple to kick off WWDC 2022 on June 6th with virtual look at iOS 16, more
If your Samsung phone is running Android 9-12, it might have been hijacked
by Anam Hamid,  2
If your Samsung phone is running Android 9-12, it might have been hijacked
Garmin's next big wearable leaks in full with non-color touchscreen
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Garmin's next big wearable leaks in full with non-color touchscreen
Google updates the Pixel dialer; new iteration matches the calculator and lock screen
by Alan Friedman,  2
Google updates the Pixel dialer; new iteration matches the calculator and lock screen
Samsung's exquisite Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new all-time low price in two colors
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's exquisite Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new all-time low price in two colors
Beware of phishing emails coming from reputable sources
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Beware of phishing emails coming from reputable sources
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless