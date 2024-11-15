Check out the new emojis proposed for 2025

The Unicode Consortium's Emoji Standard & Research Working Group is the organization behind the creation of new emojis. Some of the possible new emojis scheduled to arrive in late 2025 include an apple core, Bigfoot, a cartoonish-looking "fight cloud", and a distorted face. Every year the Unicode Technical Committee (UTC) receives a list of new proposals or suggests changes to the existing lineup of emoji from the Emoji Standard & Research Working Group.





This year, according to Emojipedia, 164 new emoji were proposed to the UTC that included some of the following emoji characters:

A distorted face created by combining two separate emoji using Android's emoji kitchen feature.

A "fight cloud" similar to what you might find in a comic strip or a cartoon.

A ballet dancer. While this emoji supports all five variations of skin tone, it is not available as a male gender emoji.



An apple core.

An orca also known as a "killer whale."

A hairy creature that might be modeled after Bigfoot.

A trombone.

A landslide (not like the political one we just witnessed).

A treasure chest.





The remaining 150 new variations proposed for the upcoming Emoji 17.0 include skin tone changes for the existing "People With Bunny Ears" and "People Wrestling" emojis. Since 2017 all of the draft emoji candidates proposed have been accepted with none removed. Once the draft emojis are recommended by Unicode, each individual emoji vendor (such as Apple Google , and Samsung ) must come up with their own design for each of the new emoji concepts proposed.









It could still be months before you find these new emojis on iPhone and Android devices. For example, this past September 10th, Emoji 16.0 was approved and these new emoji have yet to be found on iPhone and Android devices. Some of the Emoji 16.0 designs include a fingerprint, a splatter, a face with bags under the eyes, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and more.



