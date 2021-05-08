Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
About a week ago, we told you about the rumored new health care feature for the Apple Watch Series 7 expected to be unveiled this coming September. Reportedly, Apple will include a blood glucose monitor with the next iteration of its timepiece; this feature tells the user how much sugar is in his/her blood and helps insulin dependent diabetics take the proper dose of insulin before each meal.
Apple releases a survey indicating that it is serious about adding a blood glucose monitor to the next Apple Watch
Apple is supposedly going to shine an infrared light from the back of the Apple Watch through the user's skin to determine the level of sugar in the blood; no expensive test strips, no drawing a blood sample before each test. If a blood glucose monitor can be added to the Apple Watch, it might take the world's leading smartwatch to another level altogether.
We've heard a similar rumor about Apple adding a blood glucose monitor to the Apple Watch for about the last two to three years now, but today Apple has done something that makes us believe that this feature will be coming as soon as this year with the Series 7 Apple Watch. The tech giant has sent out a survey to Apple Watch users in Brazil. 9to5Mac shared the content of the survey which asks about the use of third-party apps to track workouts, meals, blood glucose and more.
It's not unusual for Apple to use surveys to get consumers' reactions. For example, last year Apple asked iPhone users what they do with the battery adapter that comes in the box with the iPhone. Shortly thereafter, Apple ditched the brick and the iPhone 12 series came without one in the box.
If you are diabetic and do take insulin injections multiple times daily, keep checking on this story; what Apple decides to do will be very important to your health and your wallet or pocketbook.