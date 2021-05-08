Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain

Apple releases a survey indicating that it is serious about adding a blood glucose monitor to the next Apple Watch







Currently, those diabetics who need to monitor their blood sugar use a machine called a glucometer and draw blood by pricking their fingers. It's painful for a number of reasons including the fact that you are cutting your finger to obtain the blood sample. The blood is then placed on costly test strips (the price of the strips is the second painful aspect of using a glucometer to get a blood glucose reading.











This is not something that insulin dependent diabetics can skip; if they take too much insulin before a meal, they can pass out and go into a coma. Take too little insulin and their internal organs can get ravaged by the disease.





Apple is supposedly going to shine an infrared light from the back of the Apple Watch through the user's skin to determine the level of sugar in the blood; no expensive test strips, no drawing a blood sample before each test. If a blood glucose monitor can be added to the Apple Watch, it might take the world's leading smartwatch to another level altogether.







We've heard a similar rumor about Apple adding a blood glucose monitor to the Apple Watch for about the last two to three years now, but today Apple has done something that makes us believe that this feature will be coming as soon as this year with the Series 7 Apple Watch. The tech giant has sent out a survey to Apple Watch users in Brazil. 9to5Mac shared the content of the survey which asks about the use of third-party apps to track workouts, meals, blood glucose and more.





A report earlier this year stated that Apple is testing the "reliability and stability." of blood glucose monitoring. Apple has received patents for non-invasive ways to test a user's blood sugar level. Samsung reportedly is also working on the same thing which indicates how important this could be for diabetics, Apple, Samsung, and those companies that sell glucometers, test strips, and the tools used to obtain a blood sample as painlessly as possible.





It's not unusual for Apple to use surveys to get consumers' reactions. For example, last year Apple asked iPhone users what they do with the battery adapter that comes in the box with the iPhone. Shortly thereafter, Apple ditched the brick and the iPhone 12 series came without one in the box.





If you are diabetic and do take insulin injections multiple times daily, keep checking on this story; what Apple decides to do will be very important to your health and your wallet or pocketbook.

