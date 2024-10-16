A new contender in the October flagship phone launch frenzy is on its way
October is shaping up to be a busy month for flagship phone launches in China, with another brand jumping into the mix. Realme is set to unveil its next flagship, the GT 7 Pro, later this month.
Realme's next flagship is just around the corner
The GT 7 Pro is set to make its debut in the Chinese market. | Image credit – Realme
The GT 7 Pro is likely to boast an IP69 rating for top-notch durability and will ship with Realme UI 6, running on Android 15 right out of the box.
The GT 7 Pro is set to succeed the GT 5 Pro, which launched back in December 2023. While the GT 5 Pro was a China-exclusive, it looks like the new model might make its way to the global market. Realme brought its "flagship killer," the GT 6, to international audiences earlier this year, so we could see the same strategy with the GT 7 Pro.
