A new contender in the October flagship phone launch frenzy is on its way

Now, are you curious about which Snapdragon chipset Realme might be eyeing for the GT 7 Pro? It's likely the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is also set to be unveiled later this month.In addition to that, the buzz is that the GT 7 Pro will come packed with a hefty 6,500 mAh battery, rocking 120W fast charging for those who can't stand waiting around. The display? Likely a Samsung-made micro-quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor right under the glass.The GT 7 Pro is likely to boast an IP69 rating for top-notch durability and will ship with Realme UI 6, running on Android 15 right out of the box.With all these rumored specs, the GT 7 Pro is shaping up to be a serious contender among the flagship phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, vivo, and Honor launching in China this month. It lines up with them on key features like the chipset, IP rating, and high display resolution. However, I think it stands out with its impressive battery size, which could give it a real edge in the competition.The GT 7 Pro is set to succeed the GT 5 Pro, which launched back in December 2023. While the GT 5 Pro was a China-exclusive, it looks like the new model might make its way to the global market. Realme brought its "flagship killer," the GT 6, to international audiences earlier this year , so we could see the same strategy with the GT 7 Pro.Realme is a Chinese consumer electronics brand that's made quite a splash in the global market, particularly with its budget-friendly smartphones. Launched in 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme quickly carved out its own identity, becoming known for delivering high-quality devices without breaking the bank.