A new contender in the October flagship phone launch frenzy is on its way

By
Android
October is shaping up to be a busy month for flagship phone launches in China, with another brand jumping into the mix. Realme is set to unveil its next flagship, the GT 7 Pro, later this month.

Realme's next flagship is just around the corner


Xu Qi Chase, the brand president of Realme, shared some details about the upcoming GT 7 Pro on his Weibo page (translated source). He revealed that the new device will feature a top-of-the-line Snapdragon flagship chipset paired with a periscope telephoto lens, ensuring users won't have to compromise between performance and camera capabilities.

Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone poster.
The GT 7 Pro is set to make its debut in the Chinese market. | Image credit – Realme


Now, are you curious about which Snapdragon chipset Realme might be eyeing for the GT 7 Pro? It's likely the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is also set to be unveiled later this month.

In addition to that, the buzz is that the GT 7 Pro will come packed with a hefty 6,500 mAh battery, rocking 120W fast charging for those who can't stand waiting around. The display? Likely a Samsung-made micro-quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor right under the glass.

The GT 7 Pro is likely to boast an IP69 rating for top-notch durability and will ship with Realme UI 6, running on Android 15 right out of the box.

With all these rumored specs, the GT 7 Pro is shaping up to be a serious contender among the flagship phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, vivo, and Honor launching in China this month. It lines up with them on key features like the chipset, IP rating, and high display resolution. However, I think it stands out with its impressive battery size, which could give it a real edge in the competition.

The GT 7 Pro is set to succeed the GT 5 Pro, which launched back in December 2023. While the GT 5 Pro was a China-exclusive, it looks like the new model might make its way to the global market. Realme brought its "flagship killer," the GT 6, to international audiences earlier this year, so we could see the same strategy with the GT 7 Pro.

Realme is a Chinese consumer electronics brand that's made quite a splash in the global market, particularly with its budget-friendly smartphones. Launched in 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme quickly carved out its own identity, becoming known for delivering high-quality devices without breaking the bank.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

