New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device

Nothing
Screenshot from CMF Phone (2) Pro teaser video
The CMF Phone (2) Pro just got another teaser, and it's adding to the growing hype around Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand. The latest clip, posted to CMF's socials, shows off the entire back panel of the device with the words "Playful and powerful" as its description.

While short, the video lines up with earlier teasers that have already revealed a revamped camera module. However, this time around we see the full two-tone of the back panel with two colorways: the instantly recognizable orange that is iconic of the CMF line of devices, and a white/gray colorway that just screams "Google Pixel 1" to me.


This is shaping up to be CMF's most ambitious phone yet, and for good reason. It's the first time the brand is putting out a "Pro" model, and that label usually means better performance, upgraded features, or at least a more refined experience. So far, CMF seems to be aiming for all three.

CMF is Nothing's side project focused on delivering budget tech with bold designs. While the mainline Nothing Phone series, like the Nothing Phone (2), leans into transparent hardware and premium touches, CMF goes for affordability with a bit of personality. The CMF Phone (1), released in 2023, stood out thanks to its swappable back plates and accessory-friendly screw mount system. That screw, often mistaken for a functional dial, was really just a tool for removing the back cover or attaching things like a stand or lanyard.

In our review of the CMF Phone (1), we found that it was a fun device for the price, but didn't quite hit the mark on performance or camera quality. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chip was good enough for basic tasks, but anything more demanding started to show its limits. The camera setup also felt like an afterthought, with middling results in anything but perfect lighting.

That's why the CMF Phone (2) Pro already feels like a step in the right direction. The Dimensity 7300 Pro is expected to offer much better efficiency and overall performance, which could make the phone feel smoother in day-to-day use. And with a redesigned camera module, there's hope that imaging might also get a needed boost.

Recommended Stories
Perusing through Reddit reveals that users are keeping expectations in check when it comes to this phone, but are hopeful for practical upgrades. There's a lot of talk about pricing, display quality, and whether CMF will stick with the customizable design. If they can bring those unique touches back while fixing the pain points from the first phone, the CMF Phone (2) Pro might just turn into one of the year's most interesting budget devices.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
