New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device





While short, the video lines up with earlier teasers that have already revealed a revamped camera module . However, this time around we see the full two-tone of the back panel with two colorways: the instantly recognizable orange that is iconic of the CMF line of devices, and a white/gray colorway that just screams "Google Pixel 1" to me.





Playful and powerful.



This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfM — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 21, 2025

This is shaping up to be CMF's most ambitious phone yet, and for good reason. It's the first time the brand is putting out a "Pro" model, and that label usually means better performance, upgraded features, or at least a more refined experience. So far, CMF seems to be aiming for all three.



In our review of the



That's why the CMF Phone (2) Pro already feels like a step in the right direction. The Dimensity 7300 Pro is expected to offer much better efficiency and overall performance, which could make the phone feel smoother in day-to-day use. And with a redesigned camera module, there's hope that imaging might also get a needed boost.



