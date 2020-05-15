iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Update to Google Chrome could result in improved battery life for your device

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 15, 2020, 4:28 PM
Update to Google Chrome could result in improved battery life for your device
Google is updating the popular Chrome Browser and the result, according to the company, will be improved battery life. The company, in a post published Thursday in its Chromium Blog, said that it discovered that a small fraction of ads was using a "disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and network data, without the user knowing about it. " Google went on to say, "These ads (such as those that mine cryptocurrency, are poorly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage) can drain battery life, saturate already strained networks, and cost money."

So Google has decided to limit the resources that a display ad can use before the user interacts with it. When the limit is reached, the ad's frame will navigate to an error page that will tell the user that the ad has consumed too many resources. Google says that it is targeting those ads that consume more CPU or network bandwidth than 99.9% of other ads. After the update, these ads will be able to use 4MB of network data or use the CPU for 15 seconds over any 30 second period. Google points out that while only 0.3% of ads exceed these thresholds, they account for 27% of network data employed by ads on chrome and 28% of CPU usage.


Marshall Vale, Chrome's product manager, says to expect the update to roll out near the end of August. Vale adds, "Our intent with this extended rollout is to give appropriate time for ad creators and tool providers to prepare and incorporate these thresholds into their workflows. To help advertisers understand the impact of this intervention on their ads, they can access reports to learn which ads Chrome unloaded. With these changes, Chrome is continuing to help ensure that people have good browsing experiences both on the screen and behind the scenes."

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless