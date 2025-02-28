GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones are once again a top seller following another hefty discount

During our deal hunt today, we discovered that the sweet $100 discount on Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones, previously offered by Amazon, has returned.

That's right, fellow bargain hunter! Lady Luck is giving you another chance to enhance your listening experience for less by snagging these high-end headphones for under $250. This is quite the offer, considering they usually go for around $350. Be sure to act fast and secure a pair as soon as possible, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire soon.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100!

$100 off (29%)
Bose's new QuietComfort headphones are now $100 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $250. They deliver premium sound, feature superb ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life. This is a limited-time deal, though, so don't hesitate! Act fast and save on a pair now!
Buy at Amazon


Positioned just below the flagship QuietComfort Ultra, these headphones deliver premium sound quality and rank among the best on the market. They only miss out on features like Spatial Audio and head-tracking, making them an excellent choice for buyers seeking top-quality headphones without overspending. Additionally, you can customize their audio to suit your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music companion app.

You'll also be able to wear them all day, thanks to their incredibly comfortable earcup cushions and padded band. They boast solid battery life, delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with fast charging support, a quick 15-minute top-up provides up to two and a half hours of playtime. As high-end Bose headphones, they also feature industry-leading ANC, allowing you to mute the world the moment you turn it on.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute bargain right now. Not only do they sound incredible, have superb ANC, and offer great battery life, but they are also comfortable, have a premium feel, and, most importantly, they can now be yours for $100 less, making them hard to resist. So don't waste any more time—tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save on a pair today!
