Score Black Friday-level savings on the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Snag a pair of the Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at a gorgeous $100 discount on Amazon and score Black Friday-level savings in the process. The headphones have clear sound, top-tier ANC, and are a real bang for your buck. Act fast and save now! $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon



Other sweet deals worth checking out:

Get the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds for less than $80 - (a 53% saving)

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 LTE now $200 off on Amazon

Despite not having a number in their moniker, the Bose QuietComfort are the successor of the Bose QuietComfort 45. They are also the best choice if you want brand-new Bose headphones but don't want to break the bank on the company's current flagship QuietComfort Ultra cans.



In true Bose fashion, the new QuietComfort headphones offer clear sound. But if you find their default sound profile not to be your cup of tea, you can easily adjust it to your preferences via the EQ functionality in the Bose Music app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions from the outside world. Battery life is also pretty great, with the headphones delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge.



With great audio capabilities, awesome ANC, and nice battery life, the new Bose QuietComfort are worth every penny. But at their current $100 discount, these fellas are a total bargain. This is why, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and get a pair for less today before the offer expires! Despite not having a number in their moniker, the Bose QuietComfort are the successor of the Bose QuietComfort 45. They are also the best choice if you want brand-new Bose headphones but don't want to break the bank on the company's current flagship QuietComfort Ultra cans.In true Bose fashion, the new QuietComfort headphones offer clear sound. But if you find their default sound profile not to be your cup of tea, you can easily adjust it to your preferences via the EQ functionality in the Bose Music app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions from the outside world. Battery life is also pretty great, with the headphones delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge.With great audio capabilities, awesome ANC, and nice battery life, the new Bose QuietComfort are worth every penny. But at their current $100 discount, these fellas are a total bargain. This is why, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and get a pair for less today before the offer expires!

We have awesome news for anyone in the market for great-sounding wireless headphones! Are you ready? Amazon's sweet deal on the new Bose QuietComfort cans is still alive and kicking!Oh, yeah! You still have the chance to grab a pair of these bad boys at their gorgeous Black Friday discount and save $100 in the process. That being said, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this offer now, as it has a "limited-time deal" banner and has been available for a few weeks. So, it may expire soon.