Slashed by 43%, the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are a bargain waiting to be snatched
Under normal circumstances, Bose's latest high-end QuietComfort headphones will set you back a whopping $350, which is far from budget-friendly. Such a price tag may make you hesitate whether to go for these exceptional cans. Well, it's time to put the hesitation aside and just grab a pair fast, as these fellas are heavily discounted on Amazon right now!
So, given that these cans are a true bargain right now and that you shouldn't worry about a third-party merchant offering the discount, we encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible!
As proper high-end Bose headphones, our friends here also come with top-tier ANC. In fact, the active noise-canceling on board is among the best on the market. So, you'll be able to groove to your songs without any pesky noises ruining your experience.
In conclusion, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are just unmissable while they are 43% off. Just be sure to save on a pair before the offer expires!
A third-party seller is offering a hefty 43% discount on almost all color options of these high-end headphones. This means you can score a pair for just under $200, saving you $150. And while the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, you'll still be able to return the headphones until January 31, 2025, if there's an issue with them.
Positioned below the flagship QuietComfort Ultra, the QuietComfort headphones miss out on only the Spatial Audio and head-tracking functionalities of their top-of-the-line cousins. Therefore, you can expect to enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio. You can even adjust the sound to fit your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app.
What's more, these cans are comfy to wear and deliver great battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playtime. They also feature fast charging, giving you up to two and a half hours of listening time with just a 15-minute charge.
