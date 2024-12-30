Slashed by 43%, the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are a bargain waiting to be snatched

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Under normal circumstances, Bose's latest high-end QuietComfort headphones will set you back a whopping $350, which is far from budget-friendly. Such a price tag may make you hesitate whether to go for these exceptional cans. Well, it's time to put the hesitation aside and just grab a pair fast, as these fellas are heavily discounted on Amazon right now!

A third-party seller is offering a hefty 43% discount on almost all color options of these high-end headphones. This means you can score a pair for just under $200, saving you $150. And while the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, you'll still be able to return the headphones until January 31, 2025, if there's an issue with them.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $150!

Bose's new QuietComfort headphones are on sale at a hefty 43% price cut on Amazon. This allows you to get a pair for just under $200 and save $150. The headphones deliver great sound and boast superb ANC. In addition, they offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate and save big now!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


So, given that these cans are a true bargain right now and that you shouldn't worry about a third-party merchant offering the discount, we encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible!

Positioned below the flagship QuietComfort Ultra, the QuietComfort headphones miss out on only the Spatial Audio and head-tracking functionalities of their top-of-the-line cousins. Therefore, you can expect to enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio. You can even adjust the sound to fit your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app.

As proper high-end Bose headphones, our friends here also come with top-tier ANC. In fact, the active noise-canceling on board is among the best on the market. So, you'll be able to groove to your songs without any pesky noises ruining your experience.

What's more, these cans are comfy to wear and deliver great battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playtime. They also feature fast charging, giving you up to two and a half hours of listening time with just a 15-minute charge.

In conclusion, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are just unmissable while they are 43% off. Just be sure to save on a pair before the offer expires!
