Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are held up with their displays facing the camera.
The other day we told you that the first Beta release of Android 16 could be pushed out by Google as soon as today. While this doesn't appear to have happened, yesterday Google did release Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3. This is the Beta program that will eventually result in the release of the next Pixel Feature Drop in March. The latest Beta release also exterminates several bugs that have been hampering users of Pixel models from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models

Here is a list from Google showing the bug fixes that come with this update. It's quite a list:

  • Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)
  • Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)
  • Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)
  • Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
  • Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Other Resolved Issues

  • Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
  • Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

If you're already subscribed to the Android 15 QPR Beta program, you should be able to install the update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Follow the directions. If you've been wanting to leave the Android 15 QPR Beta program, your first opportunity will take place when the Pixel March Feature Drop takes place in a couple of months. If you try to leave the program too soon, you will be forced to wipe your device which is something no one wants.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless