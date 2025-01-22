Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models

Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)

Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)

Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)

Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)

Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.

Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

If you're already subscribed to the Android 15 QPR Beta program, you should be able to install the update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update . Follow the directions. If you've been wanting to leave the Android 15 QPR Beta program, your first opportunity will take place when the Pixel March Feature Drop takes place in a couple of months. If you try to leave the program too soon, you will be forced to wipe your device which is something no one wants.



Other Resolved Issues