Apple creates special wallpaper, playlist, and more to celebrate a new Miami Apple Store

Apple announced today that it is opening a brand new Apple Store two weeks from today, January 24th, at the Worldcenter complex in downtown Miami. While the actual time of the store's grand opening has not been announced, the doors are expected to be open by 10 am EST on that date. The store will contain a biophilic garden that uses natural materials such as wood, stone, and water. The garden will also include a variety of plants, including trees, shrubs, and flowers. The goal is to highlight the strong connection between humans and nature.

















Discussing the playlist, Apple said, "Created from the ground up to reflect Apple's values, Miami Worldcenter is Apple's most sustainable store-centered on universal design principles, while creating an inviting space where everyone is welcome. In that spirit, we've put together a playlist featuring some of Miami's favorite Latin music stars to help us celebrate the store's opening."



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





To celebrate the opening of Apple Miami Worldcenter, Apple curated a collection of TV shows, music, apps, games, podcasts, and books:





Apple TV









Apple Music





App Store









Arcade









Podcasts



