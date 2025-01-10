Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Apple creates special wallpaper, playlist, and more to celebrate a new Miami Apple Store

Apple Apps Games Music iPhone iPad
The logo for the 10th Miami Apple Store which will have its Grand Opening two weeks from today.
Apple announced today that it is opening a brand new Apple Store two weeks from today, January 24th, at the Worldcenter complex in downtown Miami. While the actual time of the store's grand opening has not been announced, the doors are expected to be open by 10 am EST on that date. The store will contain a biophilic garden that uses natural materials such as wood, stone, and water. The garden will also include a variety of plants, including trees, shrubs, and flowers. The goal is to highlight the strong connection between humans and nature.

Apple releases new wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new Miami Apple Store. | Image credit-Apple - Apple creates special wallpaper, playlist, and more to celebrate a new Miami Apple Store
Apple releases new wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new Miami Apple Store. | Image credit-Apple

To highlight the opening of the new store, Apple has released wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that features a garden-based theme. You can download the wallpaper by tapping on this link and then tapping the "Download" link found in the box titled Wallpaper. In addition, the store has an Apple Music playlist that includes tunes from some of Miami's most popular Latin acts including Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Enrique Inglesias, and Becky G. This is the 10th Apple Store in the Miami area.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Miami is opening soon. Get ready to discover an oasis in the heart of the city, where nature thrives and creativity flourishes. We can't wait to see what blooms in you."-Apple

Discussing the playlist, Apple said, "Created from the ground up to reflect Apple's values, Miami Worldcenter is Apple's most sustainable store-centered on universal design principles, while creating an inviting space where everyone is welcome. In that spirit, we've put together a playlist featuring some of Miami's favorite Latin music stars to help us celebrate the store's opening."

Some of the specially curated collections Apple created to celebrate the opening of the latest Miami Apple Store. | Image credit-Apple - Apple creates special wallpaper, playlist, and more to celebrate a new Miami Apple Store
Some of the specially curated collections Apple created to celebrate the opening of the latest Miami Apple Store. | Image credit-Apple

To celebrate the opening of Apple Miami Worldcenter, Apple curated a collection of TV shows, music, apps, games, podcasts, and books:

Apple TV


Apple Music
Apple Miami Worldcenter-Apple Music

App Store


Arcade


Podcasts
Pan Con Podcast          

Remember, the new store will open on January 24th and the address is 725 NE 1st Street Ave, Miami, Florida 33132. Perhaps Apple CEO Tim Cook will pay a visit during the Grand Opening?
