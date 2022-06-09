The new Android 13 copy and paste feature arrives to Pixel phones with the third Beta
Google's third Android 13 Beta for a slew of its Pixel phones roster has been released over at its developer section and the factory images as well as the final OTA updates are soon to follow.
Those owners who expect stability and smoother performance from this late beta won't be disappointed as Google says that's exactly what the Android 13 update focuses on:
Beta 3 is now available, with the latest features and changes to try with your apps. Beta 3 also marks the Platform Stability milestone, which means that Android 13 has reached final internal and external APIs and final app-facing behaviors. Update your environment and start your final compatibility testing now so you can publish any necessary compatibility updates ahead of the final release.
The Android 13 Beta 3 update also irons out some kinks that were inherent to the current unstable beta version installed on your Pixel phone of the brave, such as the green tint appearing briefly while unlocking a Pixel with active Always On Display mode. Google also says that it has resolved the launcher freeze that often occurs upon a finger swipe at the app search result page.
Not everything is bug fixing and stability improvements in the new Android 13 Beta 3 update, though, as it finally brings the much ballyhooed copy and paste improvements that Google detailed at its I/O conference last month. You can now get a confirmation you have copied a block of text as well as a preview of what exactly is ready for pasting.
The Android 13 Beta 3 update can be installed on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, as well as on last year's Google darlings with the strip camera island on the back, the
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
