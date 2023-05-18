Google announces new accessibility features on Android, including Live Caption on tablets

Google is celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) today by unveiling a slew of new accessibility features for its products and services. These features are intended to make Google's products more accessible to persons with disabilities.





Live Caption on more devices, including Android tablets The addition of Live Caption to more Android devices is one of the most significant new accessibility features. Live Caption delivers real-time captioning for audio content such as videos, podcasts, and phone calls. This can be extremely beneficial to those who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as those who live in noisy situations.





Fortunately, starting this summer, Google will be expanding the availability of Live Caption to more Android devices, including Android tablets by adding a new captions box. Additionally, you will be able to use Live Caption with phone calls, which will in turn allow you to type your response and have it read back to the person on the other end . This is currently available on the latest Pixel devices, but will soon be expanding to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and additional Android devices such as Samsung Galaxy phones.





Today is #GlobalAccessibilityAwarenessDay and we're celebrating by announcing new accessibility updates to Google Lookout, Live Caption, Wear OS, Maps, Chrome and more. Learn more about some of our latest updates https://t.co/BsDvvBWPJCpic.twitter.com/l38Owo2TVU — Google (@Google) May 18, 2023 Google Lookout for digital images

To aid the blind and low-vision community, Google is also making improvements to Lookout, an application that uses your device's camera to look at an object and then AI to analyze and describe what it is pointed at. Now, this technology will also work to describe digital images, a job that has so far been entrusted to alt text added to an image upon uploading. Unfortunately, not everyone adds alt text to images they upload online.





The feature will be part of the Lookout app and will be called "Image Q&A mode." In addition to identifying the image, Lookout will also be able to answer questions about it. This particular feature is currently in closed beta but Google says it will be available to more people soon.



