Netflix will stop working on older iPhones and iPads

iOS
Netflix app running on iPhone
The Netflix app will soon stop working on older iPhones and iPads that are unable to run at least iOS 17. These include the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, as well as the first notch-y ‌iPhone‌ X, but also the OG ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 5th-gen ‌iPad‌s.

With the iOS 17 release, those remained on iOS 16 as Apple no longer supported iOS 17 on them, and that's the only version that the Netflix app will be looking for, according to code strings unearthed by Aaron Perris for MacRumors.

From the iPhone X onward, Apple started giving at least 5 years of iOS software updates, but even if you don't get the latest and greatest features, your phone would still work. When it gets about two or three years removed from its last iOS version update, just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are now, you may start losing access to apps that are no longer coded with older mobile OS versions in mind.

Given that the iPhone X is nearly eight years old, some app incompatibility can now be expected, and the fact that the Netflix app will cease to support it in one of its future versions is only a harbinger of things to come.

Call it planned obsolescence, or unplanned obsolescence, an iPhone that is in its seventh or eighth year is already getting long in the tooth as far as specs and features are concerned, even if it is on its second or third battery and still works.

Still, those who like to use their iPhones until every last bit of spec is squeezed out of them, will be able to use their current Netflix app version without getting any new features, or simply stream movies and TV shows via the Safari browser.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

