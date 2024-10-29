Netflix launches new mobile feature on iOS
Netflix’s games-related announcements seem to have slowed down a bit, which isn’t surprising considering the state of the industry. But that doesn’t mean that the streaming service doesn’t have a few other surprises under its sleeve.
Earlier today, Netflix announced Moments, a new mobile feature that allows users to save, relive, and share their favorite Netflix scenes. Basically, you save various scenes from TV shows and movies while you’re watching, and then share it with your friends and family, or simply choose to watch it later as many times as you wish.
Of course, you can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone. More importantly, if you decide to rewatch the episode or movie, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked.
It’s also important to mention that these Moments can be shared on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms very easily. You can either share a Moment as you create it, or you can choose to select a scene from the My Netflix tab and tap to share it across all of your social platforms.
Unfortunately, the new Moments feature is only available on iOS for the time being. Thankfully, Netflix confirmed Android users will eventually get to share their favorite scenes from movies and TV shows in the coming weeks, so be patient if you’re not an Apple fan.
To take advantage of the new feature, simply tap the newly added Moments button at the bottom of the video player while watching your favorite scene. The app will automatically save the scene to your My Netflix tab so that you can share it later.
Netflix launches new Moments mobile feature | Image credit: Netflix
According to Netflix, the Moments feature will be expanded in the future with additional functionality, but the streaming service didn’t offer any details regarding the upcoming perks its subscribers will get.
