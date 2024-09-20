Netflix adds Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV to its ever-growing library of mobile games
Netflix has gone a long way from a company who wants a small piece of the pie to a major player in the gaming industry. The streaming company has started to invest in gaming in an attempt to keep its subscribers engaged with its content even after they finish watching their favorite show and/or movie.
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix managed to strike deals with CAPCOM and Take Two Interactive to make Street Fighter IV Champion Edition and Civilization VI available to its subscribers.
These two premium games will join several others that Netflix announced during the same event, including Carmen Sandiego, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Don’t Starve Together, Tales of the Shire, and Lab Rat.
According to Netflix, its subscribers will have access to all Civilization VI expansion packs and content included in the Platinum Edition of the game. One of the best turn-based strategy series, Sid Meier’s Civilization lets you guide a civilization from the first Stone Age settlement to the stars.
If you’re more attached to fighting games, Street Fighter IV Champion Edition promises to offer the most exciting fighting experience on mobile. What’s interesting is that players on iOS and Android will be able to compete against each other via cross-play, a feature that’s exclusive to the Netflix version of the game.
Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t say when Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV Champion Edition will be available for download, so we’ll have to wait for another announcement to unravel the mystery.
In the same piece of news, Netflix announced a brand-new Rebel Moon mobile game. After Zack Snyder introduced the masses to the Rebel Moon universe, Netflix seems to have decided to expand it beyond bigger screens.
Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is an online co-operative action game where players take the role of a rebel, picking between a wide range of classes to join a rebellion fighting to take back their planet from the Motherworld.
The Rebel Moon mobile game is developed by Super Evil Megacorp (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Catalyst Black, Vainglory), and is set to arrive exclusively for Netflix subscribers in 2025.
After adding Monument Valley 1, The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, and Hades to its library of mobile games, Netflix made a few more announcements about new titles at Geeked Week 2024.
