Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Netflix adds Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV to its ever-growing library of mobile games

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
Civilization VI key art
Netflix has gone a long way from a company who wants a small piece of the pie to a major player in the gaming industry. The streaming company has started to invest in gaming in an attempt to keep its subscribers engaged with its content even after they finish watching their favorite show and/or movie.

After adding Monument Valley 1, The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, and Hades to its library of mobile games, Netflix made a few more announcements about new titles at Geeked Week 2024.

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix managed to strike deals with CAPCOM and Take Two Interactive to make Street Fighter IV Champion Edition and Civilization VI available to its subscribers.

These two premium games will join several others that Netflix announced during the same event, including Carmen Sandiego, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Don’t Starve Together, Tales of the Shire, and Lab Rat.

Video Thumbnail


According to Netflix, its subscribers will have access to all Civilization VI expansion packs and content included in the Platinum Edition of the game. One of the best turn-based strategy series, Sid Meier’s Civilization lets you guide a civilization from the first Stone Age settlement to the stars.

If you’re more attached to fighting games, Street Fighter IV Champion Edition promises to offer the most exciting fighting experience on mobile. What’s interesting is that players on iOS and Android will be able to compete against each other via cross-play, a feature that’s exclusive to the Netflix version of the game.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t say when Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV Champion Edition will be available for download, so we’ll have to wait for another announcement to unravel the mystery.

In the same piece of news, Netflix announced a brand-new Rebel Moon mobile game. After Zack Snyder introduced the masses to the Rebel Moon universe, Netflix seems to have decided to expand it beyond bigger screens.

Recommended Stories
Video Thumbnail


Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is an online co-operative action game where players take the role of a rebel, picking between a wide range of classes to join a rebellion fighting to take back their planet from the Motherworld.

The Rebel Moon mobile game is developed by Super Evil Megacorp (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Catalyst Black, Vainglory), and is set to arrive exclusively for Netflix subscribers in 2025.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless