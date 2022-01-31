Netflix indirectly confirms Exynos 2200 launch with Galaxy S22

The release of Samsung's latest flagship series, the Galaxy S22 family , is just around the corner. This fact alone guarantees an increasing influx of leaks as the day approaches, and the latest one comes in the form of Netflix indirectly confirming the Exynos 2200 chipset in the Galaxy S22.





XDA Developers Netflix has always kept a detailed list of specific chipsets, as well as mobile devices, that are supported by the streaming platform—and an Exynos 2200 has just been added to the mix, asreports.





As far as we already knew, the Korean tech giant has been long in developing the Exynos 2200 processing chipset specially for use in the Galaxy S22 series, and Netflix has already more or less confirmed this fact. We can be sure that we'll see the new chipset debut with the new series now, without fear of chip shortage-induced delays postponing the chip to a further generation.





If Samsung keeps to tradition, the versions of the S22 series equipped with the Exynos 2200 processor will be available all throughout Europe, while the models sold in United States, China, and India will be "stuck" with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.





While the United States certainly aren't getting the short end of the straw in this case, Verizon has been pressuring Samsung for the Exynos 2200 version for a while now. And if Samsung concedes, this means U.S. citizens will also have access to the revolutionary ray-tracing technology in the in-house chipset, which is a first in the industry.





The release date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been officially set for February 9, and the company has even opened a "reserve" option for users who want to get their hands on Samsung's latest and greatest. Reserving a model before the big day also guarantees you a $50 credit towards accessories.









As for a quick refresher on the specs, the new series will pack displays eeeever so slightly smaller than the S21 series. The base model will have 6.1 inches of screen real estate, the middle model will have a 6.6-inch panel, and the Ultra will be a 6.8-inch giant—same as the S21 Ultra, in fact.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to be more akin to the Galaxy Note series than any S-series predecessor, packing an S Pen slot as well as a curved display. Remember, the S Pen is a defining characteristic of the productivity-oriented Galaxy Note family, and it will be more than interesting to see it with this top-of-the-line flagship.





The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, promises the perfect middle ground for the average user, who wants Ultra-level power and features, along with a much lighter and more compact form factor. Because let's face it: the S Pen slot will add a very noticeable difference in girth and weight to the top model.





As for the S22 batteries, they are known to be getting significant downgrades in terms of capacity—a fact which has left us questioning whether it will be truly compensated by the boost in more efficient and less power-hungry new chipset. According to reliable sources, the three models are expected to feature 3,700 mAh, 4,500 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. As for the S22 batteries, they are known to be getting significant downgrades in terms of capacity—a fact which has left us questioning whether it will be truly compensated by the boost in more efficient and less power-hungry new chipset. According to reliable sources, the three models are expected to feature 3,700 mAh, 4,500 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively.





We already know about the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset situation, so that leaves the S22 cameras . The S22 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main shooter, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.





The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, on the other hand, will feature identical triple-camera setups with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto with OIS stabilization, and a 12MP ultra-wide.





As per most leaks, it appears all the S22 models will keep more or less the same design as their S21 counterparts—save, of course for the deviant S22 Ultra.