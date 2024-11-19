The official Squid mobile game launches next month
Netflix confirmed back in August that an official Squid mobile game will be coming to its service at the end of the year. Today, Netflix announced Squid Game: Unleashed will be available on December 17.
Described as a party royale game inspired by Netflix’s most popular series ever, Squid Game: Unleashed invites fans to pre-register and unlock exclusive rewards in the forms of cosmetics.
Besides Squid Game: Unleashed, a few other big games will join Netflix in December. One of these games is Civilizations VI, which is set to arrive on December 5. The turn-based strategy game includes all expansion packs and content that typically comes in the Platinum Edition.
Another highly-anticipated game coming to Netflix next month is Monument Valley 3. The game will be available for Netflix subscribers on December 10 and promises to offer players a huge world of puzzles to explore, as they step into the shoes of an apprentice lightkeeper named Noor.
Two other interesting titles have already joined Netflix this month: The Rise of the Golden Idol and Virgin River: Christmas. The latter is part of the Netflix Stories series and the official Virgin River mobile game.
In Virgin River: Christmas, players take the role of a writer with a deadline to finish their novel by Christmas and “a bad case of writer’s block.” Luckily, Virgin River’s star Mel shows up at your door and invites you to the town’s Christmas Village, where you get to meet other popular characters like Jack, Hope, Lizzie, Connie, and two more surprises.
Finally, another game that’s part of Netflix Stories, A Perfect Couple, and The Ultimatum: Choices, will be coming to Netflix on December 3.
