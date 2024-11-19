Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The official Squid mobile game launches next month

Netflix confirmed back in August that an official Squid mobile game will be coming to its service at the end of the year. Today, Netflix announced Squid Game: Unleashed will be available on December 17.

Described as a party royale game inspired by Netflix’s most popular series ever, Squid Game: Unleashed invites fans to pre-register and unlock exclusive rewards in the forms of cosmetics.

The game allows players to play with friends (or enemies) online and see if they have what it takes to survive the twisted tournament. Squid Game: Unleashed promises deadly challenges pulled directly from the iconic TV series, as well as new games inspired by “classic childhood activities.”

Besides Squid Game: Unleashed, a few other big games will join Netflix in December. One of these games is Civilizations VI, which is set to arrive on December 5. The turn-based strategy game includes all expansion packs and content that typically comes in the Platinum Edition.

Video Thumbnail


Another highly-anticipated game coming to Netflix next month is Monument Valley 3. The game will be available for Netflix subscribers on December 10 and promises to offer players a huge world of puzzles to explore, as they step into the shoes of an apprentice lightkeeper named Noor.

Two other interesting titles have already joined Netflix this month: The Rise of the Golden Idol and Virgin River: Christmas. The latter is part of the Netflix Stories series and the official Virgin River mobile game.

Video Thumbnail


In Virgin River: Christmas, players take the role of a writer with a deadline to finish their novel by Christmas and “a bad case of writer’s block.” Luckily, Virgin River’s star Mel shows up at your door and invites you to the town’s Christmas Village, where you get to meet other popular characters like Jack, Hope, Lizzie, Connie, and two more surprises.

Finally, another game that’s part of Netflix Stories, A Perfect Couple, and The Ultimatum: Choices, will be coming to Netflix on December 3.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

