Netflix partners with a TV ratings agency in preparation for its ad-supported tier

Apparently, Netflix continues with its preparations to launch an ad-supported tier. As the BBC first reported, the streaming giant has signed up to a TV ratings agency, which will report Netflix's viewing figures to the agency's subscribers, including various advertisers.

If you are wondering who Netflix's new lucky partner is, the answer is a British TV ratings agency called BARB — which stands for Broadcasters' Audience Research Board. It reports viewership statistics for mainstream services like the BBC and ITV and over 300 subscribing broadcast channels.

Starting November 2nd, BARB subscribers will be able to see the ratings of Netflix's shows and movies. Previously, the streaming giant only released snapshots of its viewing data to show off the success of its most popular shows. However, to find the most profitable slots to place their ads, advertisers need more than just snapshots, so it is no surprise that Netflix has decided to partner with a TV ratings agency.

Unfortunately, there is still no exact date when we could expect Netflix to launch its ad-supported tier. As we reported in May, the streaming service hopes to launch its new subscription plan by the end of the year. As for the price tag of Netflix's new tier, we expect it to be around $7-$9 a month.
