 Netflix’s ad-supported plan expected to arrive at a $7-$9 price tag - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Netflix’s ad-supported plan expected to arrive at a $7-$9 price tag

Apps
2
Netflix’s ad-supported plan expected to arrive at a $7-$9 price tag
New details on Netflix’s controversial upcoming ad-supported plan have emerged. The information was first brought forward in a recent article by Bloomberg, which was subsequently covered by The Verge

The biggest questions on potential users’ minds - i.e. how much the ad-supported option is going to cost on a monthly basis - has not received a definitive answer. Nevertheless, according to Bloomberg’s sources, we might be eying a figure of around $7-$9 a month. 

For reference, Netflix currently offers three subscription plans - at $9.99, $15.49, and $19.99 respectively. Currently, it seems that the midrange offering is the most popular one. With an ad-supported plan on the horizon (whose price will potentially be up to 30% less than that of the current entry-level option), we could see the figures shake up a bit.

It should be noted that Netflix has historically opposed any form of ads on its platform. However, after the company reported a loss of monthly subscribers back in April, the streaming giant seems to have experienced a change of heart. 

With COVID-19 regulations easing up throughout the world, people are spending less and less time indoors and in front of their TVs. Hence, all streaming platforms are now doing everything they can to sway the remaining users their way. Perhaps the best tactic is offering a sweet subscription deal. 

Netflix’s ad-supported plan is nothing new per se as it replicates the approach of other streaming platforms like Hulu. Netflix, however, will reportedly be more reasonable with advertising time capping it at about 4 minutes per hour. The streaming service will also refrain from rolling ads after the end of a show. 

According to Bloomberg, the ad-supported plan is set to debut by the end of 2022, in the final quarter of the year. A more wide-scale release will reportedly take place in 2023.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless