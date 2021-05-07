Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Netflix researching 'N-Plus' social platform that's all about its TV shows

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
May 07, 2021, 7:05 AM
Netflix researching 'N-Plus' social platform that's all about its TV shows
Over the past decade, Netflix has successfully pivoted from a video streaming service that mainly hosts third-party content to one that centers around original TV shows and movies. Audience engagement has been an important part of that strategy, and recent user surveys suggest Netflix is now interested in taking its efforts to a new level.

Could Netflix create its own social network?


As reported by Protocol, Netflix is researching the idea of a “future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them.” The platform, which seems to be a social network of some kind, is dubbed ‘N-Plus.’

Netflix has reportedly surveyed groups of users about all sorts of content, including podcasts and user-generated playlists. How-tos were also mentioned, although it’s unclear what these would be about.

The user-generated playlists can include movies and TV shows on Netflix, per the surveys, that can then be shared with others on the N-Plus platform. Viewers that aren’t subscribers would be able to see the show trailers.

Another playlist idea revolves around music. Netflix might compile all the music included in one of its popular movies or TV shows, and then let users create custom playlists with the songs. Netflix doesn’t support music streaming at the moment, so it’s unclear whether this feature would tie into the services offered by other companies like Spotify and Apple Music.

Other content ideas for N-Plus include hosting reviews of TV shows from users and offering exclusive behind-the-scenes information about upcoming content. Netflix might even let users influence the development process before filming has wrapped.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Netflix will ever launch N-Plus. In response to the surveys, a Netflix spokesperson said that this was part of “regular efforts” to poll the audience on ideas that are being explored.

