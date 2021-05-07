Netflix researching 'N-Plus' social platform that's all about its TV shows
Could Netflix create its own social network?
As reported by Protocol, Netflix is researching the idea of a “future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them.” The platform, which seems to be a social network of some kind, is dubbed ‘N-Plus.’
The user-generated playlists can include movies and TV shows on Netflix, per the surveys, that can then be shared with others on the N-Plus platform. Viewers that aren’t subscribers would be able to see the show trailers.
Other content ideas for N-Plus include hosting reviews of TV shows from users and offering exclusive behind-the-scenes information about upcoming content. Netflix might even let users influence the development process before filming has wrapped.
Of course, there’s no guarantee Netflix will ever launch N-Plus. In response to the surveys, a Netflix spokesperson said that this was part of “regular efforts” to poll the audience on ideas that are being explored.