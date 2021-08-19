Netflix app on iPad and iPhone is starting to get Spatial Audio support (finally)

Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support to iPad and iPhone

Spatial Audio brings an immersive experience when watching a movie

Spatial Audio was announced back in May, alongside Lossless audio

Spatial Audio first arrived to Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost, only you had to use a supporting AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to enjoy the new immersive experience. Some iPhone and iPad speakers also support the feature if you don't have compatible earbuds or headphones.







Recently, Apple clarified which devices' built-in speakers support Spatial Audio

