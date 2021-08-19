Netflix app on iPad and iPhone is starting to get Spatial Audio support (finally)0
Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support to iPad and iPhone
First, the change was noticed by users on Reddit, who have found out that Spatial Audio has started working on the Netflix app, and then, a Netflix representative confirmed this information to 9to5Mac. If you want to enable Spatial Audio on the Netflix app, you have to navigate to the Control Center. There, you will see a toggle for the feature.
Spatial Audio brings an immersive experience when watching a movie
Spatial Audio is a feature that's great for Netflix or other movie and show-streaming platforms as it brings an experience similar to a movie theater. Spatial Audio has dynamic head tracking which ensures the directional audio filters and adjustments are coming to each ear in the right way, so you can experience a surround-sound experience with your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.
Spatial Audio was announced back in May, alongside Lossless audio
Spatial Audio first arrived to Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost, only you had to use a supporting AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to enjoy the new immersive experience. Some iPhone and iPad speakers also support the feature if you don't have compatible earbuds or headphones.
Spatial Audio is using a technology called Dolby Atmos, and it makes the sound from devices feel louder and wider, sometimes even referred to as 3D sound. With this, the sound seems to come from invisible extra sources instead of just from the two speakers of your device.
Usually, when switching from regular headphones you may experience a major improvement in the sound, as vocals and instruments start coming from all around you, creating an immersive experience. Apple even calls it "the next generation of sound". Spatial Audio will be a great addition to the Netflix app and should take your movie-streaming experience to the next level as well.
Recently, Apple clarified which devices' built-in speakers support Spatial Audio
Not long ago Apple listed the devices with built-in speakers that support Spatial Audio if you don't have compatible headphones or you just want to enjoy the immersive experience from your iPhone or iPad.
Understandably, if you want to listen with earbuds, you have to use the AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max to benefit from the immersive 'virtual surround sound experience' via Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.
As we have already stated, Netflix has not yet given any indication on how fast all supporting devices will be getting an update to their Netflix app for Spatial Audio, but some users can already enjoy it on Netflix.