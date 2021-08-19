Notifications
iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Netflix app on iPad and iPhone is starting to get Spatial Audio support (finally)

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Netflix app on iPad and iPhone is getting Spatial Audio support (finally!)
A welcome and long-time-coming feature is now coming to Netflix on iPad and iPhone, and we are talking about none other than Spatial Audio. Netflix has finally confirmed it has started rolling out Spatial Audio to the devices that support it, reports 9to5Mac.

Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support to iPad and iPhone


First, the change was noticed by users on Reddit, who have found out that Spatial Audio has started working on the Netflix app, and then, a Netflix representative confirmed this information to 9to5Mac. If you want to enable Spatial Audio on the Netflix app, you have to navigate to the Control Center. There, you will see a toggle for the feature.

The Spatial Audio feature is only supported on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, the company has stated it will be a slow rollout, so if you don't have the feature just yet, make sure to keep your Netflix app up to date and check later for the update to arrive in your app.

Spatial Audio brings an immersive experience when watching a movie


Spatial Audio is a feature that's great for Netflix or other movie and show-streaming platforms as it brings an experience similar to a movie theater. Spatial Audio has dynamic head tracking which ensures the directional audio filters and adjustments are coming to each ear in the right way, so you can experience a surround-sound experience with your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

Additionally, with iOS 15 Spatial Audio is taken to the next level with a feature called Spatialize Stereo, which simulates the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmos content. With this feature, you can pretty much listen to any song or video and have an enhanced listening experience.

Spatial Audio was announced back in May, alongside Lossless audio


Spatial Audio first arrived to Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost, only you had to use a supporting AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to enjoy the new immersive experience. Some iPhone and iPad speakers also support the feature if you don't have compatible earbuds or headphones.


Spatial Audio is using a technology called Dolby Atmos, and it makes the sound from devices feel louder and wider, sometimes even referred to as 3D sound. With this, the sound seems to come from invisible extra sources instead of just from the two speakers of your device.

Usually, when switching from regular headphones you may experience a major improvement in the sound, as vocals and instruments start coming from all around you, creating an immersive experience. Apple even calls it "the next generation of sound". Spatial Audio will be a great addition to the Netflix app and should take your movie-streaming experience to the next level as well.

Recently, Apple clarified which devices' built-in speakers support Spatial Audio


Not long ago Apple listed the devices with built-in speakers that support Spatial Audio if you don't have compatible headphones or you just want to enjoy the immersive experience from your iPhone or iPad.

Right now, you can enjoy Spatial Audio on the built-in speakers of the iPhone XS or later, of course, except the more budget-friendly iPhone SE, the iPad Pro 12.9 inch, which has to be at least 3rd generation, the iPad Pro 11-inch, and iPad Air 4th generation, the one released in 2020.

Understandably, if you want to listen with earbuds, you have to use the AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max to benefit from the immersive 'virtual surround sound experience' via Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

As we have already stated, Netflix has not yet given any indication on how fast all supporting devices will be getting an update to their Netflix app for Spatial Audio, but some users can already enjoy it on Netflix.

