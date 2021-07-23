Apple modifies support document to clarify which devices' built-in speakers support Apple Music Spatial Audio

Apple clarifies which devices' built-in speakers support Spatial Audio with Apple Music

iPhone XS or later (except iPhone SE),

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later),

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Air (4th generation)

Reportedly, at some point earlier, Apple even indicated that Spatial Audio works on the iPhone 7's speakers or later, so apparently, Apple has somewhat miscalculated which devices' built-in speakers will work with the new Apple Music feature.









Of course, this only relates to the speakers of the iPhones and iPads. If you're using AirPods , AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos should work just fine (of course, the music should be recorded or mastered for Dolby Atmos).

