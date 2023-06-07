Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
If you didn’t know, you’ll probably be shocked to learn that Netflix offers its subscribers a pretty extensive library of mobile games. These are available on both Android and iOS, but only if you’re a Netflix subscriber.
Many of the games in Netflix’s library are exclusively available to its subscribers. On that note, the streaming service announced five new titles that will be coming to Netflix in the next few months, and all five of them will be available exclusively for its members.
A brand-new game in the Cut the Rope series is expected to arrive exclusively for Netflix members on August 1. Cut the Rope Daily brings back Om Nom and the same gameplay loop: cut rope, collect stars and pop balloons.
Last but not least, Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure that tackles serious topics. The game has already won more than 10 awards, so it’s a must-play if you’re into puzzles. Just like the LEGO game, Paper Trail is “coming soon” and it will be available exclusively on mobile for Netflix members. However, the game will also be released on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Many of the games in Netflix’s library are exclusively available to its subscribers. On that note, the streaming service announced five new titles that will be coming to Netflix in the next few months, and all five of them will be available exclusively for its members.
The most important seems to be Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, which is set to launch on July 12 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and exclusively for Netflix members on mobile. The Oxenfree sequel will be followed by The Queen’s Gambit Chess, which will land on mobile on July 25.
A brand-new game in the Cut the Rope series is expected to arrive exclusively for Netflix members on August 1. Cut the Rope Daily brings back Om Nom and the same gameplay loop: cut rope, collect stars and pop balloons.
Another title belonging to a major franchise, LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, doesn’t have a release date, but Netflix says the strategic battle RPG (role-playing game) is “coming soon” and it will be available exclusively for its subscribers.
Last but not least, Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure that tackles serious topics. The game has already won more than 10 awards, so it’s a must-play if you’re into puzzles. Just like the LEGO game, Paper Trail is “coming soon” and it will be available exclusively on mobile for Netflix members. However, the game will also be released on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Things that are NOT allowed: