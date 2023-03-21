Netflix has more than 100 mobile games in the pipeline
Netflix added a new perk to its subscription a few years ago in the from of free mobile games. Originally, the company’s portfolio of mobile games was pretty thin, but the streaming service made some acquisition and inked deals with a lot of developers recently.
In fact, if we are to believe Netflix’s latest announcement, it feels like the company bets big on this particular aspect. What’s interesting is that bringing more free games to its subscribers is unlikely to convince more customers to join the service; this is just a perk that a high percentage of subscribers don’t even know they have.
According to Netflix, 40 new mobile games are scheduled for release later this year, while 70 titles are currently in development with its partners. On top of that, Netflix’s recently acquired studios are working on 16 new mobile games that will be added to the service library once they’re finished.
Regardless, Netflix seems to have a plan to make all this worth it, so it announced that more than 100 games will be joining its ever-expanding library. That’s an impressive number considering that since the beginning of the project, Netflix released 55 games.
In total, Netflix plans to add no less than 126 new mobile games to its library, which means that new titles will probably be launched every month going forward for a very long time.
On a related note, Netflix also revealed that one of its most-played games to date is Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, which is based on the company’s popular unscripted dating show, Too Hot to Handle. That’s probably also the reason why the game is so popular among mobile phone users.
Expect big titles for smartphone screens to arrive as soon as later this month such as Terra Nil and Ubisoft’s Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, which are scheduled for release on March 28 and April 18, respectively. Next year, Netflix confirmed that the iconic Monument Valley franchise will be available to all its subscribers for free.
