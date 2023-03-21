Netflix has more than 100 mobile games in the pipeline





On a related note, Netflix also revealed that one of its most-played games to date is Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game , which is based on the company’s popular unscripted dating show, Too Hot to Handle. That’s probably also the reason why the game is so popular among mobile phone users.



Expect big titles for smartphone screens to arrive as soon as later this month such as Terra Nil and Ubisoft’s Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace , which are scheduled for release on March 28 and April 18, respectively. Next year, Netflix confirmed that the iconic Monument Valley franchise will be available to all its subscribers for free.