Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games

Apps
2
Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games
After losing its dominance over the video streaming space, it appears that Netflix is ready to embark on a new venture and try to succeed where Google failed. Simply put, Netflix will try to enter the cloud gaming space as well.

As Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu revealed at TechCrunch Disrupt, the streaming giant is "seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering."

This comes after Netflix already launched a Games tab in its stock Netflix app, which holds some 25 mobile games. But apparently — this was only a first step.

Verdu also stated that Netflix's answer to Luna and GeForce Now won't be a subscription service that will play as a console replacement. He said that it will be a "value add" and will work in a "completely different business model" than the recently-failed Stadia.

According to Verdu, Stadia’s struggles to gain traction with customers wasn’t the technology it utilized, it was exactly the business model Google used. But Netflix hopes that, over time, its way of implementing its cloud gaming service will become the "very natural way to play games wherever you are."

Verdu didn't say when we could expect Netflix to launch its cloud gaming service, but he shared that the streaming company is currently working on 55 new games, and it's opening a gaming studio in Southern California. The games are based on original properties like "Stranger Things," as well as licensed ones like "Spongebob Squarepants."

As for the new gaming studio, Verdu said that the former executive producer of "Overwatch," Chacko Sonny, will get behind the wheel and lead it. According to Verdu, Sonny joining Netflix shows that the streaming giant is in the gaming industry for "the long haul" and "for the right reasons."
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix to charge extra fees for extra users in 2023
Netflix to charge extra fees for extra users in 2023
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Google is rolling out three new features to Google TV's kids profiles
Google is rolling out three new features to Google TV's kids profiles
FYI: Waze helps drivers find the cheapest fuel with Gas Station feature
FYI: Waze helps drivers find the cheapest fuel with Gas Station feature
Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games
Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games
Buying this iPad is a terrible choice, but nostalgia is stronger than logic
Buying this iPad is a terrible choice, but nostalgia is stronger than logic

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless