You can now watch partially downloaded shows on Netflix (only on Android)0
What happens if you don’t have the time to finish the download before your flight takes off or your WiFi fails you without you noticing? It can be a frustrating four-hour flight, staring at your feet.
Netflix thinks so, too. Because the streaming service is launching a new feature that allows you to watch partially downloaded content. You can choose to finish the download once you regain internet connectivity but you don’t need to stop watching.
The new feature is already rolling out to Android phones and tablets but iOS users might have to wait for a few more months. Netflix says that the new feature “will begin testing on iOS in the coming months.”
Earlier this year, Netflix upgraded the download feature in its platform with something called Downloads For You, a feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies directly to your Android smartphone or iPhone.
