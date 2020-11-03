Track today's Election Day returns with NBC News' new widget for iOS 14
For those of you who don't live in the U.S., today is Election Day. If you're planning on tracking the results on your mobile device throughout the evening, there are plenty of news apps that offer live streaming such as CNN, CBS News, Fox News, ABC News, NBC News and more. If you don't want to listen to the talking heads give their analysis but still want to be kept up-to-date with the latest election results, NBC News has a widget for devices that run on Apple's iOS 14.
By default, the widget will rotate through a series of content in the following order:
- Plan Your Vote
- National Poll Average
- Latest Polls
- Early Voting
- Election News
- Elections Results
You can arrange to have only one of those headings show up on each widget by long-pressing on it and selecting one of the above headings under the "Widget" option. If you choose Election Results, you can narrow down the information some more to receive the returns for the whole country or even from certain states that might sway the election one way or the other. You can put multiple widgets on a single page and then use the aforementioned method to customize each of them.