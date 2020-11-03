iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Apple

Track today's Election Day returns with NBC News' new widget for iOS 14

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 03, 2020, 2:53 PM
Track today's Election Day returns with NBC News' new widget for iOS 14
For those of you who don't live in the U.S., today is Election Day. If you're planning on tracking the results on your mobile device throughout the evening, there are plenty of news apps that offer live streaming such as CNN, CBS News, Fox News, ABC News, NBC News and more. If you don't want to listen to the talking heads give their analysis but still want to be kept up-to-date with the latest election results, NBC News has a widget for devices that run on Apple's iOS 14.

TechCrunch writes that the NBC News app just launched a "Decision 2020" series of widgets that will allow users to customize on-screen election results. First, of course, you need to have the NBC News app installed; you can do that by going to the App Store and downloading NBC News. Next, go to a home screen with plenty of room and long press until the icons start jiggling and wiggling. Tap the "+" lozenge in the upper left corner. On the top of the screen will be a bar that reads "Search Widgets" and you should type in NBC News. You will see a widget that will roll through a series of election-based information. But you can also customize the data and install multiple widgets, each showing distinct results.

By default, the widget will rotate through a series of content in the following order:

  • Plan Your Vote
  • National Poll Average
  • Latest Polls
  • Early Voting
  • Election News
  • Elections Results
You can arrange to have only one of those headings show up on each widget by long-pressing on it and selecting one of the above headings under the "Widget" option. If you choose Election Results, you can narrow down the information some more to receive the returns for the whole country or even from certain states that might sway the election one way or the other. You can put multiple widgets on a single page and then use the aforementioned method to customize each of them.

