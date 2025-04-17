Useful feature in the native iOS Mail app comes out of hiding in iOS 18.5

iOS 18 .5 will be underwhelming, there is a new feature coming to the native Mail app in iOS 18 .5 that might have you looking forward to the update. As we previously mentioned,

While the first two iOS 18 .5 beta releases indicate that the eventual stable update to.5 will be underwhelming, there is a new feature coming to the native Mail app in.5 that might have you looking forward to the update. As we previously mentioned, in iOS 18.5 users will be able to disable Contact Photos from the Mail app . This is the page you create that is associated with a person listed in your Contacts app and pops up when a phone call is received from that person.





In iOS 18 .4 the Inbox on the native Mail app seems to have four headings:

Primary (in Blue)

Transactions (in Green)

Updates (in Dark Purple)

Promotions (in bright Orange)





In iOS 18.5 developer beta 2 and public beta 1, the fifth All Mail heading is out in the open. Tapping on that button will show you email from all your different categories and you'll find the button to the right of the Promotions tab. However, if you swipe to the left across all four categories, you will see the hidden All Mail option.









Personally, I prefer to have the "All Mail" tab enabled at all times since it will show me all of the new mail I've received regardless of the category it fits into. It isn't clear why Apple decided not to promote this feature but it is available for those running iOS 18 .4 or the iOS 18 .5 betas.



