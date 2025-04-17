Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Useful feature in the native iOS Mail app comes out of hiding in iOS 18.5

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
An icon for iOS 18.5 promotes Apple's upcoming build for iOS.
While the first two iOS 18.5 beta releases indicate that the eventual stable update to iOS 18.5 will be underwhelming, there is a new feature coming to the native Mail app in iOS 18.5 that might have you looking forward to the update. As we previously mentioned, in iOS 18.5 users will be able to disable Contact Photos from the Mail app. This is the page you create that is associated with a person listed in your Contacts app and pops up when a phone call is received from that person.

Previously, one would have to open Settings first in order to disable Contact Photos in the Mail app and this change will make it not only easier to strike this feature, it will also make it faster. The developer version of iOS 18.5 beta 2 and the iOS 18.5 beta 1 public version also feature a new look for the inbox that was previously hidden: the All Mail view. For some reason, Apple decided to keep this setting a secret in iOS 18.4 which is a shame since it is quite useful.

In iOS 18.4 the Inbox on the native Mail app seems to have four headings:

  • Primary (in Blue)
  • Transactions (in Green)
  • Updates (in Dark Purple)
  • Promotions (in bright Orange)

However, if you swipe to the left across all four categories, you will see the hidden All Mail option. In iOS 18.5 developer beta 2 and public beta 1, the fifth All Mail heading is out in the open. Tapping on that button will show you email from all your different categories and you'll find the button to the right of the Promotions tab.

Screenshot shows the new All Mail heading that is available on the native iOS Mail app in iOS 18.4 and the iOS 18.5 beta. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Useful feature in the native iOS Mail app comes out of hiding in iOS 18.5
Screenshot shows the new All Mail heading that is available on the native iOS Mail app in iOS 18.4 and the iOS 18.5 beta. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Personally, I prefer to have the "All Mail" tab enabled at all times since it will show me all of the new mail I've received regardless of the category it fits into. It isn't clear why Apple decided not to promote this feature but it is available for those running iOS 18.4 or the iOS 18.5 betas.

In case you deleted the native iOS Mail app from your iPhone, you can install it via the App Store it by tapping on this link. The best reason for using the iOS Mail app is to hear the "Swoosh" sound that your iPhone makes when you send an email using the app. To make sure you have this sound set correctly, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics and scroll down to Sent Mail. Make sure it is set on "Swoosh." You'll want to send tons of emails when you hear that sound each time you send one.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless