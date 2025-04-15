Apple takes us one step closer to iOS 19 with its latest beta release

iOS 18 .5 when it is released. With the beta installed, those iPhone users who are not fans of the Contact Photos feature in the Mail app will be able to toggle it off quickly. Apple has released iOS 18 .5 beta 2 as it moves slowly toward the eventual release of iOS 19 next September. The update isn't exactly full of exciting new features and that will be mostly true for the complete and final public version of.5 when it is released. With the beta installed, those iPhone users who are not fans of the Contact Photos feature in the Mail app will be able to toggle it off quickly.





The Contact Photos feature allows an iPhone user to assign to each contact a picture or image that will pop up on the screen when that person makes a call to the user that rings through the Phone app. It is also displayed on the screen during FaceTime calls, and in the Messages app, you can see the image in conversation lists and inside messages. The image also appears on the Share Sheet to help you identify a person you want to send content to. Again, the iOS 18 .5 beta 2 release will allow users to toggle the feature off in the iOS Mail app.









Let's be clear about this. There always was another way to disable Contact Photos in the Mail app without relying on this toggle but you would have to go to the Settings app and scroll to the bottom to tap on Apps. The entire journey looks like this: Settings > Apps > Mail > Toggle off Show Contacts Photo .

With iOS 18 .5 beta 2 installed, the process is streamlined. Open the native Mail app and tap the three-button menu icon on the right side of the screen. That will bring up a small menu with the last item reading "Show Contact Photos." If you see a checkmark at the beginning of that line, it means that Contract Photos is enabled. If you want to disable it, tap it again and the checkmark will drop off. That means the feature is disabled.





iOS 18 .5 beta release but as we noted, To show you how barren this update is, being able to disable Contact Photos quicker and easier is the main feature. Originally, we hoped that Personal Siri would debut on the.5 beta release but as we noted, it has been indefinitely delayed





iOS 18 .5 beta 2, you must be signed up for the iOS 19 beta program. Settings > General > Software update and follow the directions to install iOS 18 .5 beta 2. Since it is a beta release, you might want to back up your iPhone first. To install.5 beta 2, you must be signed up for thebeta program. Tap on this link or go to www.beta.apple.com. Tap on the Sign up link and follow the directions to sign up for the beta program. Once you've done that, go toand follow the directions to install.5 beta 2. Since it is a beta release, you might want to back up your iPhone first.



Even though the release is for developers, Apple has stopped charging to be listed as such. When you sign up to join the iOS beta program, signing up as a developer means that you will get first crack at beta releases. That's great if you like to show off. But it also means that if there is an issue with the release, you'll be stuck with it until a fix is released. Typically, Apple waits a few days between dropping the developer and public beta releases precisely for this reason.

