MWC 2024: expect app-less T-Mobile phones, Google AI, and transparent screens





After a brief hiatus, the Mobile World Congress was back in full force in Barcelona last year and we had a fun time exploring all the booths and surprise technology coming both from the big brands and from small but innovative shop announcements.





This year, the MWC 2024 expo is shaping up to be even more exciting, riding on the wave of the AI revolution that promises to make lives with our devices easier and less tasking. Let's preview all the big device, carrier and software announcements to expect at the Mobile World Congress!





When does MWC 2024 start?





MWC 2024 dates: 26 - 29 February

Where: Fira Gran Via expo center, Barcelona



As usual, our team will be landing before the official MWC 2024 expo start, as a lot of big brands don't want their grand announcements drowning in the showfloor cacophony, so they start churning out press releases and inviting us for device previews as soon as the weekend before Mobile World Congress starts, so stay tuned for the first bits of tech coverage as soon as Sunday!





MWC 2024: all major mobile devices and announcement to expect





As usual, most of the big communication and connectivity industry players will be there, but we are most interested in the consumer-oriented devices and technologies on the mobile end that will be shown, so let's preview what's to expect and from whom.





Samsung chips and camera sensors

Samsung MWC 2024 keynote: 26/2, 4PM CET, 9AM ET







Samsung will be all about chips, sensors, and AI this MWC 2024. It will demonstrate the latest GDDR7 memory, Exynos processing and the partnership with Intel, as well as 5G modem silicon it has placed in everything - from cars to phones - as well as the camera sensor division novelties, including new pixel focusing tech for phones and smart vehicles.





Motorola





Motorola MWC 2024 keynote: 24/2, 1PM CET, 6AM ET





Leave it to the value-for-money phone champ to showcase concept technologies that it later transforms into products that are within your price reach. After trailblazing 144Hz displays for the masses, or $90 phones that surpass the Leave it to the value-for-money phone champ to showcase concept technologies that it later transforms into products that are within your price reach. After trailblazing 144Hz displays for the masses, or $90 phones that surpass the iPhone 15 in some specs aspects, it would now be bringing screens that bend like Gumby in all kinds of form factors, from rollable phones to wristwear. It currently offers one of the cheapest clamshell foldables with a flexible display so we can't wait to visit its booth to see if there are any new concepts on that front.





T-Mobile and the app-less phone









Speaking of nutty concepts, the AI craze may lead to another interface revolution and T-Mobile 's parent company will be there to showcase it on some of its own phones. In a nutshell, it is a phone without apps, all driven by AI that predicts, listens, and bows to commands:









OnePlus Watch 2





OnePlus MWC 2024 keynote: 25/2, 10AM CET, 3AM ET





Described as the "perfect companion for the OnePlus 12 series", the OnePlus Watch 2 will come in stunning "Black Steel" and "Radiant Steel" colorways. OnePlus claims that its next smartwatch will be able to go up to 100 straight hours without a recharge in "full Smart Mode," so 3 days off the charger is not out of the question.









Google, Android, and AI





Google MWC 2024 keynote: 26/2, 8AM CET, 1AM ET









Google will be talking long and hard about its AI innovations, including for the Android mobile operating system at MWC 2024. Given what it is able to do on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series when sprinkled with Samsung AI on top, we'll be all eyes and ears.

Nothing 2a?





Nothing MWC 2024 keynote: 27/2, 7:30PM CET, 12:30PM ET





Leave the teasing to Nothing, which has been hinting at a new budget device to replace the affordable 1a for a good while now. Who knows, we may even learn more about the Nothing 2a whose release is scheduled for March 5 as soon as Tuesday when we are invited to Nothing's announcement of... something at the MWC 2024 expo.





The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/eE6hPjXOeB — Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2024



Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi, ZTE





Lots of the Chinese phone juggernauts will be at MWC 2024, too. Oppo may surprise us with its AI projects and AR undertakings, Xiaomi is mostly flaunting its new 14-series and its first smart electric car, ZTE a new Red Magic, while Honor will be showcasing its Magic 6 Pro and the V2 which is currently the thinnest foldable phone . Oh, those can do some cool "AI" tricks, too.









Transparent devices





Motorola's parent company Lenovo will have much more to show besides funky bendy phone concepts at the MWC 2024 expo, as it may usher in the era of transparent devices there. Apparently, a laptop with transparent screen is on tap and we'll be raiding its booth just to relay to you all the fun and games happening with a transparent device concept.





Here's another look at that transparent laptop concept Lenovo's bringing to MWC. pic.twitter.com/uH2g98q64Q — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2024

The most grandiose mobile technology expo in nearly upon us and PhoneArena's team on the MWC 2024 showfloor will be relaying all of the groundbreaking announcements and device demonstrations back to you!