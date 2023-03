MWC 2023: We saw the crazy Xiaomi Leica concept, but it was a sticky situation

Last year, Xiaomi teased a crazy concept phone with a huge (and really expensive) Leica objective lens attached to the body. It was a PR stunt to showcase the powerful 1-inch IMX989 sensor underneath and what smartphone camera sensors were capable of.The phone was based on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which never made it to global markets ( you can read our preview ), with only minor changes to fit the Leica lens. The camera above the 1-inch sensor was also removed to allow the light from the Leica lens to hit the sensor directly.Now, here at MWC in Barcelona, we were able to take a closer look at this concept. The good news is that it's a real thing; it's not some render made deep in Xiaomi's labs (although it was probably made in a lab, just a different one).The bad news is that we weren't allowed to touch it or play with it, as it was under a display glass, firmly attached with sticky tape (we tried to remove it by force when no one was watching, but no cigar). Here are some photos of the real thing; it's not much, but it's something, we guess.