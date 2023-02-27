MWC 2023: Honor Magic 5 series is official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and powerful cameras

Today at MWC, Honor has announced its next flagship phones, the Magic 5 series, under the slogan "Unleash the magic".







Honor Magic 5 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Pro design and display



The phone sports a recognizable and quite beautiful design with a central camera bump in a circular form. Honor calls this design "Star Wheel Triple Camera", and it is indeed an eye-turner.



The phone is curved for comfortable hold - featuring symmetrical dual-curved thin bezels. On top of that, the Magic 5 Pro sports an IP68 water and dust resistance rating like all the best Android phones. It is available in five color options: Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange, and a classic black shade.







Turning the phone around, we have a beautiful 6.81-inch LTPO display. The display comes with a new tech that ensures you won't get eye fatigue when using it, especially at night. Dynamic dimming technology simulates the natural light so your eyes won't get tired when reading an article or watching a video.





The phone has a new tech that ensures viewing comfort - it changes the color of the display to reduce the impact on sleep. It also simulates the dynamic changes of natural light.



The Honor Magic 5 Pro camera





The phone comes with a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a periscope-zoom camera, sporting again 50MP. The zoom camera is capable of getting 100X digital zoom. On the other hand, it has 3,5X optical zoom. The main camera comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an F/1.6 aperture for bright photos.







Here are the specs of this phone's camera system.







Here are some samples from the Honor presentation.









Honor says that the Pro has also taken the first place in DXOMARK global camera ranking, scoring 152 points. The camera features an increased sensor size for better shots in different lighting conditions. The zoom camera is aided by Ultra Fusion Computational Optics, which is basically an alogirthm that improves the image clarity at 3,5x-100x zoom.







You can see that Honor knows how to boast when it comes to great camera prowess, and those specs are indeed impressive on paper. We'll have to wait and test for ourselves to know for sure whether or not the phone is indeed capable of delivering such results, but it all sounds pretty promising.



Honor Magic 5 Pro hardware





The Honor Magic 5 Pro come with the industry-leading, flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Honor sports a dedicated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennae infrastructure, which, according to the company, ensures a 200% boost in Wi-Fi performance and a 30% reduction in latency.









The Magic 5 Pro comes with a generous 5,100mAh battery. Honor also introduced the industry-leading silicon-carbon battery tech. According to the company, this tech allows 12.8% more battery.











As for charging, the 5 Pro supports 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge.







Honor Magic 5





The Pro is accompanied by a 'vanilla' Magic 5 as well. It features a super-slim design, and the same curved display with eye comfort technology just like the Pro. Honor Magic 5 has a 54MP main camera (the phone comes with a triple camera system), which also supports the Falcon camera algorithm just like its bigger sibling. Under the hood, it also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.







Both the Magic 5 and the Magic 5 Pro run MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.



Honor Magic 5 series price and availability



As for price, the Honor Magic 5 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage costs €899, while the Honor Magic 5 Pro is available for €1199 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. When we know the markets these two phones will be available in, we'll make sure to add this info here. The phones will be available starting the second quarter of this year.

