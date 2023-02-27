Google announces a few new cool features for Android and Wear OS at MWC 2023

New Google Keep widget







Fast Pair will soon let you connect new headphones to your Chromebook more easily

Soon, you will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap. And if you've previously paired your headphones with your Android phone, your Chromebook will automatically connect to them as well.

New emoji combinations plus new emojis when paying with Google Wallet

You probably know that Gboard lets you create stickers by combining various emojis. Well, now you can make even more stickers via emoji combinations. For example, you can show your love for your favorite team by combining a basketball emoji with a heart emoji, and you can express your "spring colors" — as Google said in its announcement — by combining different flower emojis.



If you use Google Wallet to make in-store payments with your phone, you probably know about the check mark that appears above your card confirming the transaction. Soon, that same check mark will transform itself into a fun animation every time you make a transaction. As you can see from the images below, one of the animations will be two cheerful penguins.







Increase content size on Google Chrome more easily

Now, we all know that some pages on the Internet can be hard to read. That is why, in March, Google will release an update that will allow you to easily increase the size of the content and text on a page by up to 300% in Chrome for Android. And the best thing is that the page will keep its layout even if you increase the size of the content. Furthermore, you will be able to set your preferred content size as a default. This will spare you the trouble of having to modify the content size each time you open Chrome.







New sound and display modes for Wear OS smartwatches

Soon, smartwatches running Wear OS 3 will have mono-audio, color-correction, and grayscale modes, which will improve watch accessibility. If you have a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, you can enable mono-audio mode to reduce the disorientation caused by split-audio. As for the color-correction and grayscale modes, you will be able to apply them to your watch's display.



Other cool features that Android now has

In the Google Drive app for Android, you can now annotate PDFs using a stylus or by just touching the screen. You can add handwritten notes using various ink strokes or use the highlighter tool to emphasize important text.



