Twitter's verification check mark drama deepens even more

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022





As a response to MKBHD's "now gone" update, Elon Musk stated that he "just killed it." Then, in a new tweet, he said that "Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months" and that the Twitter team "will keep what works & change what doesn't."





I just killed it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022



There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore. Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business. https://t.co/cMf27EmmpJ — Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 9, 2022





It appears that the drama surrounding Twitter's verification check mark has deepened even more. In a recent tweet, Twitter's director of product management, Esther Crawford, shared that the platform will introduce a new "Official" gray check mark, which will help users distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers and accounts verified as official by the platform.Crawford even shared an image showing how the new check mark will look. She also stated that the new label will be introduced to select accounts upon launch and that not all previously verified accounts will have the new verification option.Some accounts on Twitter received this new check mark. Tech influencer MKBHD tweeted that his account now has two verified checks. However, a few hours later, he again shared on Twitter that the gray check mark is "now gone." And this is where things got interesting.To elaborate on Musk's words, which confused the whole Twitter community, Crawford tweeted that the Official label will be going out as part of Twitter Blue's launch and that only government and commercial entities will have it upon release. Crawford further said that Musk meant that the platform is not focusing on giving individuals the Official label right now.At the moment, no one has the gray check mark anymore. Even previously verified accounts like NASA and the UN have lost their gray labels.If you are not following the whole Twitter verification check mark saga, Elon Musk wants to make people pay $8 per month in order to have that blue check mark, which shows that your account can be trusted. However, because of this, the verification label will just lose its meaning since it will only show that someone is paying $8 per month for Twitter Blue. This is why Twitter is looking into introducing a new verification label.