Musk might soon increase Twitter Blue's price and make Twitter's verification paid
1
Do you know that small blue checkmark that some Twitter profiles have? That tiny symbol indicating that the account's owner is indeed who they claim to be? Well, soon you might be able to buy one yourself.
As The Verge first reported, Elon Musk is reportedly planning to make the platform's verification feature part of Twitter Blue, which is Twitter's paid subscription plan. Furthermore, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence that The Verge claims it has seen, Elon Musk is also planning to raise the price of Twitter's subscription service to the whopping $19.99 per month.
Musk indeed tweeted that the whole verification process is currently being revamped. Also, a report from Platformer stated that he is considering making verified Twitter users pay to retain their checkmarks. And let's not forget that Musk wants half of Twitter's overall revenue to come from subscriptions.
If you are unfamiliar with Twitter's subscription plan, it allows you to view ad-free articles, edit tweets, and gain early access to new Twitter features. At the moment, it costs $4.99 per month. So yeah, if the rumors are true, it will be a significant price jump indeed.
If rumors are true and Musk continues with his plan, verified users will have 90 days to sign up for Twitter's paid subscription plan and start paying $19.99 per month, or they will lose their verification. Reportedly, Musk has given staff members working on the project a deadline of November 7th to finish it. If they don't, they will be fired.
However, as a result of his move, every user who decides to pay $20 a month to Twitter will be verified. So, this blue checkmark will basically lose its meaning and will just show that the account is simply paying for Twitter Blue.
