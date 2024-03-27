Up Next:
Musk opens up X’s “rebellious” AI chatbot Grok to more subscribers
After Elon Musk's xAI decided to make its Grok large language model open source earlier in March, the X owner now announced that the former Twitter will soon make the Grok chatbot available to more paying subscribers.
Where else but on X, Musk revealed that starting this week, Grok will be accessible to Premium subscribers. The chatbot won't be restricted solely to those on the higher-end tier, Premium+, as it was before.
Plus, it's programmed to respond with what Musk has called "a rebellious streak." What sets Grok apart even more is its capability to tap into real-time X data, a feature that its competitors can't match.
X Premium sits in the middle of the company's subscription offerings, starting at $8 per month (on the web) or $84 per year. Previously, Grok was exclusively accessible to Premium+ subscribers, priced at $16 per month or a substantial $168 per year. Initially offering only one premium subscription, X now provides three paid tiers:
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it as X, he and his team have been working to make X an "everything app." What it means? Well, it means adding different features such as money transactions, audio and video calls, video streaming similar to YouTube, and much more.
Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+) https://t.co/4u9lbLwe23— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024
This shift could mean that X wants to go head-to-head with other popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. Yet, it might also show that X is looking to boost its subscriber count. Additionally, giving users access to an AI chatbot could help keep them from switching to other platforms.
Grok might catch the interest of Musk's followers and avid X users because it's designed to tackle topics other AI chatbots usually steer clear of, such as more controversial political notions, for example.
- Premium Basic, priced at $3 per month
- Premium, priced at $8 per month
- Premium+, priced at $16 per month
