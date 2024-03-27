Musk opens up X’s “rebellious” AI chatbot Grok to more subscribers

Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+) https://t.co/4u9lbLwe23 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024





This shift could mean that X wants to go head-to-head with other popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. Yet, it might also show that X is looking to boost its subscriber count. Additionally, giving users access to an AI chatbot could help keep them from switching to other platforms.



Grok might catch the interest of Musk's followers and avid X users because it's designed to tackle topics other AI chatbots usually steer clear of, such as more controversial political notions, for example.



Plus, it's programmed to respond with what Musk has called "a rebellious streak." Plus, it's programmed to respond with whatWhat sets Grok apart even more is its capability to tap into real-time X data, a feature that its competitors can't match.



X Premium sits in the middle of the company's subscription offerings, starting at $8 per month (on the web) or $84 per year. Previously, Grok was exclusively accessible to Premium+ subscribers, priced at $16 per month or a substantial $168 per year. Initially offering only one premium subscription, X now provides three paid tiers:



Premium Basic, priced at $3 per month

Premium, priced at $8 per month

Premium+, priced at $16 per month