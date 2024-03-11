Up Next:
Elon Musk: “OpenAI is a lie”, xAI will open-source Grok. Carl Pei: “Based”
Elon Musk announced that his AI company – xAI, will open-source the Grok chatbot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival (via Reuters).
To “open-source” means to share a program's code with everyone for free, so anyone can use, change, and share it again. It's like sharing a recipe publicly, so people can tweak it, improve it, or make something new with it. This helps make the program better and more secure because lots of eyes are looking at it and helping fix any problems.
Nearly ten years later, Musk and Altman are disputing the future of AI, as Musk has sued OpenAI in California, accusing Altman and others of deviating from the company's original altruistic mission by seeking commercial gain.
During a podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman in November, Musk expressed his appreciation for the idea of AI that is open-source. That same month, his startup released its AI model to a select group of users.
Following this, in December, Musk's company introduced Grok, a rival to ChatGPT, exclusively for Premium+ subscribers of the social media platform X. Musk's vision for Grok is to create an AI that is devoted to seeking the truth to the utmost degree.
Carl Pei is impressed, and comments:
Based— Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 11, 2024
Here’s the original Elon Musk tweet itself:
This week, @xAI will open source Grok— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024
Then, another X user says that “OpenAI should do the same. If they are “open” that is”, to which Elon Musk has this to say: “OpenAI is a lie”. Here’s that post:
OpenAI is a lie— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024
Earlier this month, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and its CEO Sam Altman. Musk accused them of straying from the company's founding goal of developing artificial intelligence to benefit humanity, rather than for profit.
This is quite the twist, given that the day after OpenAI's launch in December 2015, when co-founder Sam Altman emphasized his trust in co-chair Elon Musk and their shared vision for safely distributing AI.
