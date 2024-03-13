Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

X (Twitter) doubles down on video strategy and declares itself a video first platform

iOS Android Apps
X becoming a video first platform
Following its declaration in a blog post last month, X (formerly Twitter) is once again affirming its status as a video first platform. As proof of this, X CEO Linda Yaccarino shared yesterday some interesting stats on how the platform is growing in the video sharing space.

Four out of every five user sessions on X include video consumption, according to the stats originally provided by the official @XData account. Furthermore, the account reported that the average annual growth rate for video views on X is 35%, and the average amount of time spent on video has increased by 17%. These are numbers that the company considers very promising, declaring that "the future of video on X is bright!"



X's transition to a video-first platform has greatly transformed the social media environment. X was once known for its short-form text updates, but it now prioritizes video content in a variety of formats. The platform's emphasis on immersive, short-form videos matches the efforts of competitors such as TikTok, which adapt to shifting audience preferences. This transition is also driving the growth of long-form videos on the platform, as X strives to compete with established platforms such as YouTube.

As a consequence of this shift, many content creators on X are now focusing their efforts on video. X's algorithmic prioritization of video content is promoting this pattern, influencing how information is consumed on the site. Furthermore, the recent addition of video-focused features has opened up additional possibilities for income, attracting creators eager to capitalize on this opportunity.

While the shift towards video content has shown promise in increasing engagement and revenue, X still has a long way to go in order to maintain a healthy and trustworthy platform for both creators and users. Implementing robust moderation tools and fact-checking mechanisms might become crucial in ensuring the long-term success of this new direction.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

iPad Pro (2024) camera: Expectations, leaks, rumors and more
iPad Pro (2024) camera: Expectations, leaks, rumors and more
iPad Air (2024) camera: Leaks, rumors, expectations and more
iPad Air (2024) camera: Leaks, rumors, expectations and more
iPad Pro (2024) battery and charging: Here's what we know
iPad Pro (2024) battery and charging: Here's what we know
iPad Air (2024) battery and charging: Everything we know so far
iPad Air (2024) battery and charging: Everything we know so far
By a stunningly huge margin, the House passes a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S
By a stunningly huge margin, the House passes a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless