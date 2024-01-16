Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

X, formerly Twitter, secures its 15th money-transmitter license, paving the way for new payment features

Apps
X, formerly Twitter, secures its 15th money-transmitter license, paving the way for new payment feat
X (formerly Twitter) has been flying under the radar for a while now, with the occasional blip on the news scope, like when it gave verified businesses a price cut or forgot to cough up millions in bonuses (oops, it happens). However, now it seems the social media platform is inching closer to bringing Elon Musk's dream of it becoming the "everything app" to life.

According to Reuters, X has secured a money-transmitter license from Utah, marking the 15th US state to give the green light as the company delves into the possibility of offering payment features. This license allows X to operate like PayPal's Venmo, facilitating money transfers and potentially allowing users to send money to one another.

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Musk has been on a mission to reshape the platform into an "everything app," akin to the popular Chinese app WeChat. WeChat not only allows users to send messages but also enables functions like hailing a taxi and making payments to merchants.

In line with Musk’s vision, X snagged its initial state money-transmitter license in New Hampshire back in June 2023. The approval streak continued with nods from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and Michigan.

X is still awaiting approval from several other states, including California, New York, and Texas. The end goal is to snag licenses from all 50 states, giving X the green light to offer money transactions to users nationwide. “We want money on X to flow as freely as information and conversation,” once X’s CEO, Linda Yoccarino, said.

Dipping its toes into payments might be X's way of spicing things up beyond just digital ads, especially after taking a hit under Musk's reign. Some bigwig advertisers, Apple included, hit the pause button or bid farewell to the platform. Why? Well, Musk agreeing with an X user spouting off an antisemitic conspiracy theory last year might have had something to do with it.

After the transition from Twitter to X under Musk's ownership, a slew of changes has rolled out, bringing in a bunch of new features. In the first year post-Musk takeover, we saw longer post lengths, the inclusion of video and audio calls, the launch of various new premium subscriptions, and a whole lot more.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless