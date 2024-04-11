Up Next:
Here are Motorola’s upcoming Moto Buds and Buds+ earbuds
Motorola recently introduced two new smartphones, the Moto Edge 50 Pro and Moto G64 5G, but that US-based company announced a new launch event scheduled for April 16.
While rumors claim Motorola might introduce the international Edge 50 series next week, smartphones might not be the only products the company will announce on April 16.
Unfortunately, no other details about the earbuds have been leaked, so the pictures are all we have at the moment. One of differences between the Buds and Buds+ models seem to be the fact that the latter’s sound is powered by Bose, at least according to the case.
While rumors claim Motorola might introduce the international Edge 50 series next week, smartphones might not be the only products the company will announce on April 16.
Official-looking pictures of the Moto Buds and Buds+ earbuds have just popped up online, which suggests Motorola plans to make these official very soon. The images posted on Twitter by reliable leaker Evan Blass reveal that both pairs of earbuds will be available in multiple colors.
Unfortunately, no other details about the earbuds have been leaked, so the pictures are all we have at the moment. One of differences between the Buds and Buds+ models seem to be the fact that the latter’s sound is powered by Bose, at least according to the case.
We also know codenames for the Moto Buds and Buds+ are Guitar and Flute, but that’s probably not that important. More details about Motorola’s upcoming earbuds are likely to emerge in the coming days, so stay tuned.
Things that are NOT allowed: