The sleek Motorola ThinkPhone is still a whopping $300 off at Motorola 

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300 at Motorola!

The stylish Motorola ThinkPhone is still available for $300 off its price on Motorola.com. The phone has great performance and comes with 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, its 5000mAh battery delivers battery life for up to two days on a single charge. It also boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper and takes decent photos. The phone is a real bang for your buck, so save on one now!