The sleek Motorola ThinkPhone is still a whopping $300 off at Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Smartphones these days cost a lot, which makes getting a new handset on a budget a tremendous task. So, what should you do if you can spend only $400 but want a phone with good performance? Well, the answer is simple: pull the trigger on this very deal you are currently reading.
Through it, you can snag Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone for just $399.99. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $300, as the phone's usual price is $699.99. You can save even more with a trade-in.
This deal may be familiar to you if you are a PhoneArena regular. That's because the ThinkPhone has been discounted by $300 on Motorola.com for quite some time now, and we've covered this offer before. Nevertheless, the deal is still enticing, especially given how much the Motorola ThinkPhone puts on the table.
Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy offers great performance and can run heavy games like Genshin Impact without even breaking a sweat. In addition, it comes with 256GB of storage space, which should be enough for most people. Sadly, there is no dedicated slot for a memory card on board.
Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. The Motorola ThinkPhone may pack awesome performance like a flagship phone, but the photos it takes are not of flagship quality. Its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper produce decent pictures but can't match those of top-tier phones like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.
Nonetheless, the Motorola ThinkPhone has a lot going for it. So, if you don't need your phone to take iPhone-level photos, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal, as the ThinkPhone is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current budget-friendly price.
Battery-wise, the Motorola ThinkPhone sports a 5000mAh power cell, delivering power for up to two days on a single charge. This is impressive, but it gets even better. The phone supports fast 68W wired charging and can fully recharge itself in just 54 minutes.
