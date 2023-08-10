Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Motorola and Microsoft bring Windows 365 support to the ThinkPhone

Motorola Microsoft
@cosminvasile
Motorola and Microsoft bring Windows 365 support to the ThinkPhone
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is getting two important business-oriented features thanks to a new partnership with Microsoft. The two giants have teamed up to bring ThinkPhone users Windows 365 and Teams Walkie Talkie functionality, Motorola announced today.

With Windows 365, ThinkPhone users will be able to stream the Windows experience directly from their phone to a larger display by simply connecting it with a USB-C cable, and a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

According to Motorola, the Windows 365 support via Moto Connect will be available for the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola in the coming weeks.

In addition to Windows 365 support, Motorola announced it has expanded the functionality of the ThinkPhone’s iconic Red Key button with the integration of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams.

Motorola and Microsoft bring Windows 365 support to the ThinkPhone
Simply programming the Red Key to start the Walkie Talkie mode will allow users to enable the phone’s push-to-talk (PTT) communication capabilities. This feature will soon integrate the Red Key with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams, making it easy to communicate with specific teams at once using Teams Channels.

Just like Windows 365 support, the new Teams Walkie Talkie functionality will be deployed in the coming weeks.

Although the addition of these two new features to the ThinkPhone will clearly help business customers, it’s worth mentioning that both require users to own specific accounts or subscriptions. For example, to benefit from Windows 365 support, you’ll need a Windows 365 cloud subscription.

Fortunately, the Teams Walkie Talkie functionality only requires a Microsoft Teams account, which is free to create and use.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless