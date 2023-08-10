Motorola and Microsoft bring Windows 365 support to the ThinkPhone
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is getting two important business-oriented features thanks to a new partnership with Microsoft. The two giants have teamed up to bring ThinkPhone users Windows 365 and Teams Walkie Talkie functionality, Motorola announced today.
With Windows 365, ThinkPhone users will be able to stream the Windows experience directly from their phone to a larger display by simply connecting it with a USB-C cable, and a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
In addition to Windows 365 support, Motorola announced it has expanded the functionality of the ThinkPhone’s iconic Red Key button with the integration of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams.
Simply programming the Red Key to start the Walkie Talkie mode will allow users to enable the phone’s push-to-talk (PTT) communication capabilities. This feature will soon integrate the Red Key with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams, making it easy to communicate with specific teams at once using Teams Channels.
Although the addition of these two new features to the ThinkPhone will clearly help business customers, it’s worth mentioning that both require users to own specific accounts or subscriptions. For example, to benefit from Windows 365 support, you’ll need a Windows 365 cloud subscription.
Fortunately, the Teams Walkie Talkie functionality only requires a Microsoft Teams account, which is free to create and use.
With Windows 365, ThinkPhone users will be able to stream the Windows experience directly from their phone to a larger display by simply connecting it with a USB-C cable, and a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
According to Motorola, the Windows 365 support via Moto Connect will be available for the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola in the coming weeks.
In addition to Windows 365 support, Motorola announced it has expanded the functionality of the ThinkPhone’s iconic Red Key button with the integration of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams.
Just like Windows 365 support, the new Teams Walkie Talkie functionality will be deployed in the coming weeks.
Although the addition of these two new features to the ThinkPhone will clearly help business customers, it’s worth mentioning that both require users to own specific accounts or subscriptions. For example, to benefit from Windows 365 support, you’ll need a Windows 365 cloud subscription.
Fortunately, the Teams Walkie Talkie functionality only requires a Microsoft Teams account, which is free to create and use.
Things that are NOT allowed: