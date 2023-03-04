Win the exciting Edge 30 Fusion in Motorola's Tax Season giveaway

Motorola's Tax Season giveaway ends on March 10th at 4 pm CST. If (and only if) you live in the United States, you can enter this sweepstake and try to win the one Motorola handset that has yet to be given away. And you must be 18 years of age or older. To enter the sweepstakes, you must follow @motorolaus on Instagram. Leave a comment on how you will spend your tax refund check. Examples include depositing it in a savings account, taking a long vacation, or buying more tech gadgets.





All entries must be received by 4 pm CST on the day following the relevant daily Instagram post from Motorola. Only the first entry submitted by each person will count; subsequent entries will be disqualified. And yes, you can be tossed by Motorola for using nasty language so keep your entries civil.







So far, Motorola has given away three phones including a Moto G Play, a Motorola Edge, and a Motorola G Stylus 5G. The last phone up for grabs in the sweepstakes is the $600 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta. You have to wait until Thursday, March 9th, for Motorola to post about the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion on Instagram and you will have until 4 pm CST on Friday to leave your comment. This is the best phone of the four that Motorola decided to include as prizes for the Tax Season giveaway.





The winner, chosen by random, will be notified by Direct Message before 10 am CST on March 11th.





The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is 1100 nits. Under the hood, you'll find the 5nm Snapdragon 888+ chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the back is a triple camera array led by the 50MP primary (f/1.8), a 13MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone sports a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.









The 4400mAh battery that keeps the lights on can be charged at 68W and Motorola says that the battery can be charged to 50% in just 10 minutes. The phone is protected from splashes and dust, and there is an in-screen fingerprint scanner. While variants of the phone exist with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage, based on the price of the sweepstakes prize quoted by Motorola, the model being given away has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.





