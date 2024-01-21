Foldable fans can now get the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ at an incredible $450 discount





While it's pretty clear which of the two super-flexible and versatile phones is overall better, the "regular" model naturally holds a very important advantage over the Plus-branded variant in its significantly lower price point... even after the latest "official" discount of said higher-end device

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $450 off (45%) $549 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola





But what if you could buy the premium Motorola Razr+ for a decidedly mid-range $549.99 price instead of $999.99 or $699.99? Believe it or not, that's only 50 bucks higher than what most major US retailers (including Motorola itself) But what if you could buy the premium Motorola Razr+ for a decidedly mid-range $549.99 price instead of $999.99 or $699.99? Believe it or not, that's only 50 bucks higher than what most major US retailers (including Motorola itself) currently charge for an unlocked Razr (2023) with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and to begin with, the Plus can accommodate twice as much data with no need for a microSD card.





Another big benefit you can get by purchasing the Razr+ is a processing power upgrade from Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and then you have probably the most important difference of them all - screen real estate. While both foldables come with a primary 6.9-inch display, only one of them sports a large 3.6-inch secondary panel as well (compared to the other's minuscule 1.5-inch external screen), and we're obviously talking about the model sold by Woot for 550 bucks with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





This is not a refurbished or "renewed" type of deal, mind you, and there are of course no carrier restrictions or any other strings attached whatsoever. Basically the only thing you need to take into consideration before pulling the trigger is that the promotion will not last long, running until January 24 or while supplies last, which is naturally all the more reason to hurry and claim it before it's too late.





It almost goes without saying that this new $450 markdown is completely unprecedented and (we think) totally unbeatable going forward as well, but if you miss it, Motorola 's first-party $300 price cut is definitely not bad either, improving the value proposition of one of the best foldables out there by a fairly respectable degree.