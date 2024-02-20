An eye-catching deal lets you snag the sleek Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a massive $300 discount
We shared with you that Best Buy currently has a really lovely deal on the Pixel Fold, letting you snag this awesome foldable for a whopping $400 off its price. However, in case you are in the market for a more compact clamshell foldable phone, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal you are currently reading.
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real foldable treat. It comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, giving it amazing performance. In addition to that, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP shooters on its front cover and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
Awesome performance, nice camera capabilities, decent battery life, and fancy foldable design, it appears that the Motorola Razr+ 2023 has it all. Furthermore, that awesome $300 discount makes this bad boy an even bigger bargain. Just be sure to get one at a reduced price before time runs out and both Amazon and Motorola return this amazing phone to its original price.
Both Amazon and Motorola are currently selling the 256GB version of the high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $300 off, allowing you to get this bad boy at its lowest price ever. Moreover, you can trade in your phone with Motorola for extra savings of up to $100. If you happen to have a previous-generation Moto Razr lying around, you can score savings of up to $200 by trading it in with Motorola.
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 also boasts a small 3,800mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without recharging. Additionally, the handset supports 30W wired charging and can fully charge the battery in under an hour.
