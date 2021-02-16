The highly attractive but deeply flawed Motorola Razr 5G is affordable at last
Fortunately, as Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release several improved and/or affordable new foldable models, the company's older devices are actually becoming more and more attractive. The same goes for last year's Motorola Razr 5G starting today, at least if you don't mind activating a new line of T-Mobile service on an "eligible" plan and signing up for monthly installments.
Check out the hot new deal here
The "Un-carrier's" 5G-enabled Motorola flip phone can be yours in exchange for just $700 all in all after meeting those two conditions, down from an original starting price of no less than $1,400. The handset's MSRP appears to have been permanently reduced (on T-Mo) to $999.99, on top of which the second-largest wireless service provider stateside is currently offering a $300 limited-time discount.
That makes the Snapdragon 765-powered Razr 5G significantly cheaper than both its 4G LTE-only predecessor with a Snapdragon 710 processor under the hood and the recently marked-down Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which packs a much faster Snapdragon 865+ SoC.
Available in Blush Gold and Polished Graphite hues, this reimagined classic (with built-in 5G speeds) may finally be worth a chance in spite of its obvious (and numerous) weak points. At 700 bucks, you can probably be satisfied with the middling aforementioned chipset, relatively small 2,800mAh battery, and single 48MP rear-facing camera.
Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space are... actually pretty impressive, and the same goes for the large 2.7-inch secondary display, with the 6.2-inch primary screen no longer feeling like a complete deal breaker either.