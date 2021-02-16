Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

T-Mobile Motorola Android Deals 5G

The highly attractive but deeply flawed Motorola Razr 5G is affordable at last

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 16, 2021, 4:16 PM
The highly attractive but deeply flawed Motorola Razr 5G is affordable at last
As cool and as potentially disruptive as foldable mobile devices might look to a rapidly growing number of consumers and prospective buyers, it's no big secret that there are still a lot of glaring flaws and major shortcomings hiding under the eye-catching designs of your Motorola Razrs, Samsung Galaxy Z Flips, and even your Z Folds.

On top of it all, these unusually limber (and often unusually fragile) phones are arguably a tad on the steep side of things, regularly fetching north of $999, and in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, an outright obscene $1999.99. 

Fortunately, as Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release several improved and/or affordable new foldable models, the company's older devices are actually becoming more and more attractive. The same goes for last year's Motorola Razr 5G starting today, at least if you don't mind activating a new line of T-Mobile service on an "eligible" plan and signing up for monthly installments.

The "Un-carrier's" 5G-enabled Motorola flip phone can be yours in exchange for just $700 all in all after meeting those two conditions, down from an original starting price of no less than $1,400. The handset's MSRP appears to have been permanently reduced (on T-Mo) to $999.99, on top of which the second-largest wireless service provider stateside is currently offering a $300 limited-time discount.

That makes the Snapdragon 765-powered Razr 5G significantly cheaper than both its 4G LTE-only predecessor with a Snapdragon 710 processor under the hood and the recently marked-down Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which packs a much faster Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Available in Blush Gold and Polished Graphite hues, this reimagined classic (with built-in 5G speeds) may finally be worth a chance in spite of its obvious (and numerous) weak points. At 700 bucks, you can probably be satisfied with the middling aforementioned chipset, relatively small 2,800mAh battery, and single 48MP rear-facing camera. 

Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space are... actually pretty impressive, and the same goes for the large 2.7-inch secondary display, with the 6.2-inch primary screen no longer feeling like a complete deal breaker either.

Related phones

razr (2020)
Motorola razr (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

4.5

User Score:

7.0
$1400 Special Motorola View Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10

