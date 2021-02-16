The highly attractive but deeply flawed Motorola Razr 5G is affordable at last





On top of it all, these unusually limber (and often unusually fragile) phones are arguably a tad on the steep side of things, regularly fetching north of $999, and in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G , an outright obscene $1999.99.

















The "Un-carrier's" 5G-enabled Motorola flip phone can be yours in exchange for just $700 all in all after meeting those two conditions, down from an original starting price of no less than $1,400. The handset's MSRP appears to have been permanently reduced (on T-Mo) to $999.99, on top of which the second-largest wireless service provider stateside is currently offering a $300 limited-time discount.









Available in Blush Gold and Polished Graphite hues, this reimagined classic (with built-in 5G speeds) may finally be worth a chance in spite of its obvious (and numerous) weak points. At 700 bucks, you can probably be satisfied with the middling aforementioned chipset, relatively small 2,800mAh battery, and single 48MP rear-facing camera.





Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space are... actually pretty impressive, and the same goes for the large 2.7-inch secondary display, with the 6.2 -inch primary screen no longer feeling like a complete deal breaker either.





As cool and as potentially disruptive as foldable mobile devices might look to a rapidly growing number of consumers and prospective buyers, it's no big secret that there are still a lot of glaring flaws and major shortcomings hiding under the eye-catching designs of your Motorola Razrs, Samsung Galaxy Z Flips, and even your Z Folds.