Motorola Razr 5G coming this fall to T-Mobile
When Motorola launched the new smartphone version of its Razr flip phone earlier this year, many buyers had a nostalgic moment. After all, the original Motorola Razr v3 was the most popular flip phone ever made and everyone just had to have one. Today, Motorola took the smartphone version of the Razr to the next level by introducing the Razr 5G. And instead of being a Verizon exclusive, which did limit sales of the flipper in the U.S., the new Razr 5G will be sold unlocked from various retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. And both T-Mobile and AT&T will have the device available as well.
Where Motorola has continued to work on the phone is with the 2.7-inch Quick View external display with a 600 x 800 resolution. The latter now comes with a QWERTY keyboard that can be used along with Smart Reply to quickly respond to texts and messages even when the device is closed. Apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora will work with Quick View.
T-Mobile hasn't stated when the Razr 5G will be available outside of saying to expect the device to launch this fall. It will be priced at $1,399.99. We wouldn't be surprised to see the wireless provider offer some special deals for the flipper once it is ready to ship.