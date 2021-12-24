Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Motorola Android

Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor

Anam Hamid
By
0
Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor
Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has confirmed on Chinese social networking website Weibo that the Motorola Razr 5G successor is in the works (via Android Authority).

Motorola was the first company to release a clamshell foldable phone in November 2019. It was followed by a 5G version in September 2020 which had marginally better specs. Chen Jin says that the company has been silently working on the third-generation Motorola Razr and it will offer better performance, a new interface, and an improved design. 


The Motorola Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inches main display and a 2.7-inches outer screen. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 2,800mAh battery. It costs $1,400 and compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is fueled by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers both wireless charging and water resistance and starts at $1,000, it's not a good value proposition. 

Chen Jin says that the Motorola Razr 3 will be released first in China and although he hasn't specified a date, an earlier rumor claimed that the handset wouldn't be here until at least the second half of the next year. The same rumor also said that the new Razr would have a revamped design. 

The Motorola Razr 3 will go up against the likes of the Huawei P50 Pocket and the unannounced Z Flip 4 which is rumored to feature the latest Snapdragon chip and an under-display camera.

The Z Flip 3 has proven to be a popular foldable smartphone, especially in Samsung's home country of South Korea where it is outselling conventional smartphones, so Motorola would be wise to price its next foldable phone somewhere close to $1,000.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Ivacy VPN: access worldwide content and get online security for just $1 per month!
by Ivacy,  0
Ivacy VPN: access worldwide content and get online security for just $1 per month!
OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022
Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless