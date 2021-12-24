Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor

Android Authority Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has confirmed on Chinese social networking website Weibo that the Motorola Razr 5G successor is in the works (via).





Motorola was the first company to release a clamshell foldable phone in November 2019. It was followed by a 5G version in September 2020 which had marginally better specs. Chen Jin says that the company has been silently working on the third-generation Motorola Razr and it will offer better performance, a new interface, and an improved design.









The Motorola Razr 5G comes with a 6.2 -inches main display and a 2.7-inches outer screen. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 2,800mAh battery. It costs $1,400 and compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 , which is fueled by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers both wireless charging and water resistance and starts at $1,000, it's not a good value proposition.





Chen Jin says that the Motorola Razr 3 will be released first in China and although he hasn't specified a date, an earlier rumor claimed that the handset wouldn't be here until at least the second half of the next year. The same rumor also said that the new Razr would have a revamped design.









The Z Flip 3 has proven to be a popular foldable smartphone , especially in Samsung's home country of South Korea where it is outselling conventional smartphones , so Motorola would be wise to price its next foldable phone somewhere close to $1,000.