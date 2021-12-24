Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor

Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor0
Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has confirmed on Chinese social networking website Weibo that the Motorola Razr 5G successor is in the works (via Android Authority).
Motorola was the first company to release a clamshell foldable phone in November 2019. It was followed by a 5G version in September 2020 which had marginally better specs. Chen Jin says that the company has been silently working on the third-generation Motorola Razr and it will offer better performance, a new interface, and an improved design.
The Motorola Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inches main display and a 2.7-inches outer screen. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 2,800mAh battery. It costs $1,400 and compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is fueled by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers both wireless charging and water resistance and starts at $1,000, it's not a good value proposition.
The Motorola Razr 3 will go up against the likes of the Huawei P50 Pocket and the unannounced Z Flip 4 which is rumored to feature the latest Snapdragon chip and an under-display camera.
The Z Flip 3 has proven to be a popular foldable smartphone, especially in Samsung's home country of South Korea where it is outselling conventional smartphones, so Motorola would be wise to price its next foldable phone somewhere close to $1,000.